ST. LOUIS — Kofi Cockburn climbed the short steps to the podium for the postgame press conference looking rather fondly at the Braggin’ Rights trophy in his hands.
“Isn’t she beautiful?” the Illinois center opined with a huge smile on his face.
Oh, the difference a Braggin’ Rights victory can make for a team’s pre-Christmas mood. The holidays haven’t been all that happy for Illinois of late with Missouri claiming three consecutive victories before the Illini’s 88-63 rout Wednesday night in front of an Enterprise Center crowd that numbered 14,953 and trended significantly in Illinois’ favor.
That 25-point victory though served to soothe plenty of hard feelings from the previous three years. The mood was light, with Cockburn certainty setting the tone and setting up a funny back and forth between Illinois coach Brad Underwood and senior guard Trent Frazier after the game.
The trophy was going with Cockburn after his and Frazier’ portion of the postgame press conference was complete. Standing 7 feet tall, Cockburn carries the trophy higher than most and nearly conked it on the ceiling.
Underwood, who had taken his place at the podium, cautioned Cockburn that Frazier wanted to get the trophy to Florida in one piece for Christmas. Frazier made certain to point out that would be a costly checked bag for his flight back home.
“You’ve got NIL money,” was the rejoinder from Underwood, with Frazier firing back he had taxes to pay and Underwood reminding him not to forget that.
It was the type of repartee that only comes after a win. Maybe only after a 25-point win against a rival. After three straight disappointments, Illinois finally had the right to brag.
Plenty to brag about, too, given how the Illini steamrolled Missouri in the second half and only missed on the biggest blowout in Braggin’ Rights history because of an 8-0 run by the Tigers in the final 90 seconds after Underwood had already emptied his bench.
“The feeling in the past two years was horrible,” Cockburn said. “I remember crying on the bus back and having a horrible time back home thinking about everything that happened and how I could have changed the game. This year, obviously, the circumstances are different. I’m way more happy right now and think I’m going to have a really good flight back home and enjoy the time with my family. Then I’m going to be ready to come back with these guys and do it again.”
Illinois (9-3) has one more nonconference game remaining — an 8 p.m. date with Florida A&M on Dec. 29 at State Farm Center. But that will come after the team takes a few days off for the holidays. A few days to revel in a Braggin’ Rights the Illini had been chasing since last winning in 2017.
“When that clock hit 0:00, it felt special holding that trophy up,” Frazier said.
Underwood pulled Frazier and Williams off the court in the closing moments together. It was a purposeful move by the Illinois coach. Those two were the only players to have experienced a Braggin’ Rights win before, and they’ve set the foundation for Underwood’s program in Champaign the last four-plus seasons.
“They’re the heart of what we’ve tried to build this thing on the last five years with our culture and our work ethic,” Underwood said. “If you could have seen those guys in practice (Wednesday). The energy that they had in trying to help (freshmen Brandin Podziemski, Luke Goode and RJ Melendez) understand this game and what a true rivalry is. It does have a different vibe.”
Frazier’s often been at his best in Braggin’ Rights. He had 22 points off the bench as a true freshman in the 2017 win and then 28 points the next year as the only reason Illinois even came within 16 points of Missouri. The 2019 and 2020 Braggin’ Rights games weren’t his best, but he bounced back Wednesday with 15 points on what turned out to be crucial shots at the end of the first half and beginning of the second. Frazier and Underwood shared a moment near midcourt after the latter pulled the former from the game with about 2 1/2 minutes to play.
“He’s been my guy since day one,” Frazier said of Underwood. “He’s always had my back and vice versa. I took on the challenge to be just like him every time I step on the court. He’s always fighting for us, so whenever I step in between those lines I go out there and do what he asks me to do. It doesn’t matter the assignment. I try to take on his identity and what he wants this team and program to be about. That’s what I’m about. I’m with him, and I’m never going to stop doing that.”