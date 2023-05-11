URBANA — Occasionally, “2023 Big Ten Softball Tournament — Urbana, IL” appeared on Big Ten Network’s ticker on Wednesday before scores from the day’s four opening-round games followed.
The crew behind the tournament’s television coverage was on the scene at Eichelberger Field, where Illinois is hosting the four-day event for the first time in the history of its softball program.
“Once you get the tech stuff out of the way, then you get to see the beauty of the field, the amazing landscape and everything,” said BTN tech manager and engineer-in-command Braden Schlegelmilch. “Setting up cameras (and) being like, OK, we can set one up here perfectly for getting this shot out of the benches and this one over here and outfield and stuff like that. Especially at this location specifically, they have a permanent structure out there (in) center field, which is very nice.”
BTN’s tournament coverage boasts more bells and whistles than a presentation of a regular-season contest would. More cameras — manned and unmanned — were dotted throughout the complex. Every corner of the field is covered in case a replay review is needed or the broadcast calls for a beauty shot.
A camera operator on a scissor lift rose above the fans behind the first-base dugout. Each camera had more backup lines, as did the crew’s audio setup to allow radio stations to capture sounds from their effects microphones.
“I like how close my truck is able to park to the venue itself,” Schlegelmilch said. “I like the layout of (the stadium) so that way, the fans themselves, they don’t have to walk up to get to the stands, that you’re able to walk (in) and then walk down to (the seats) and then you have the entire field wide open. And not to mention the eagle’s nest that’s up there, too. That’s great for TV.”
‘A very cool thing’A long week of broadcasting loomed before the BTN crew on Wednesday morning as Ohio State and Rutgers moved through the opening game of the 11-game tournament.
Elise Menaker and Sloane Martin shared the call of the contest, which Ohio State won 7-4 to set up a meeting with Minnesota in Thursday’s quarterfinal round.
“First walking up, it just looked beautiful,” Menaker said. “It had that Big Ten tournament feel and atmosphere and so that’s what struck me. I mean, you walk up to a field like this and you think it’s Big Ten tournament time.”
Big Ten branding is easy to spot at Eichelberger. Large banners span across the dugout roofs. Stickers of every Big Ten team’s logo line the concrete in front of the box office. And the outfield wall and backstop.
They fly in the wind in the form of flags above the bleachers; Big Ten flags flank the United States flag in the outfield. The emblems of the 14 conference schools are also above the press box window. The Big Ten logo is painted on the grass down the left-field line. Blue tents emblazoned with the “B1G” letters are easy to spot. Host Illinois has its logo painted in center field.
Martin — who is also BTN’s lead women’s basketball voice — offered high praise for Illinois’ maiden voyage with the tournament.
“I think that was really executed well,” Martin said. “When you walk in, you feel like this is a big event and that’s how you always want, I mean, women’s sports in general to be treated that way, but I know I also come here pretty frequently for women’s basketball too and I always love ... that small community feel.
“It’s actually my third time here in the last less than calendar year and I would say it’s definitely one that I look forward to for the convenience, the community. Seeing this for the first time is a very cool thing.”
School spirit on displayBTN’s production truck was stationed on the first-base side of the main gate and down an alleyway that saw a handful of food trucks set up shop throughout the day.
Dave’s Dogs was across the way from the truck and the Watson’s Shack and Rail truck was next door; Sidney Dairy Barn inherited that spot between the day’s two sessions. None of the trucks were far from the line of fire. Foul balls peppered the trucks during Tuesday’s batting practice sessions.
Proximity to the action also meant the possibility for business during the lunch rush.
“We’ve done a (UI) baseball game, we do campus quite a bit and (with) the students leaving, just kind of looking at other places to get for the summer,” Watson’s food truck general manager Adam Padjen said. “The U of I supports us and we’re out here supporting them.”
Gameday Spirit also had a presence at the tournament just in front of the front gates. Its truck mostly offered Illinois items but also had an array of Big Ten tournament shirts for out-of-town fans.
It was relatively quiet during the middle innings of the Ohio State-Rutgers contest on Wednesday morning.
“I’m excited to see the turnout of all the people that come through,” Gameday Spirit operations assistant Savannah Grammer said. “I think that’s really cool how people from different states come and watch everybody else and I also like being able to sell things for Illinois.”
“It’s super fun and I like how we’re able to show our school spirit and Big Ten stuff too.”
Not that orange and blue didn’t sell well among the opposing fan bases.
“We’ve had quite a few people buy hats already,” Grammer said. “Both Illinois and non-Illinois fans, which I think is cool, I guess, like, different mementos from places when they come here.”
The food trucks also had a chance to make some new fans as supporters of 11 schools joined Illini fans for a week full of softball.
“We did some football games and it was always nice, kind of seeing the out-of-towners come up and try your food,” Padjen said. “You’re hoping they enjoy it and tell people about it.”
‘Absolutely amazing’Schlegelmilch and Co. will keep fans from far and wide in mind throughout the week. They, of course, aren’t as concerned with those who’ve made their way to Urbana to watch the action in person.
“We try to bring home the best view for grandparents or family members that can’t make it out,” Schlegelmilch said. “We try to make them feel like they’re here through our camera shots, our audio, our talent, even the interviews between the players.
“One thing that I love about working for Big Ten Network is trying to make every Big Ten school show off and try to bring people in. ... When you see it on TV, it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, that’s awesome.’ But when you’re actually here you’re like, ‘Holy cow, this is absolutely amazing,’ and actually seeing it in person is a different feel than TV.”