PITTSBURGH — It wasn’t quite time for the Illinois men’s basketball team to leave its downtown Pittsburgh hotel for the arena on Friday afternoon.
But that didn’t stop sophomore guard Andre Curbelo from appearing atop a flight of stairs and leaning over a stone balcony, drawing a round of applause from fans waiting to send off the Illini to their NCAA tournament first-round game versus Chattanooga.
In that moment, however, he wasn’t looking for adulation.
He sought out a specific individual, motioning multiple times with a wave of the hand.
A man in a large, orange Illinois jersey — bearing Andre’s last name and No. 5 in white type — walked from the back of the room and up the staircase.
Andre moved down a few steps to meet him. The two shared a lengthy embrace.
Joel Curbelo finally would have the chance to see his son play for the Illini.
“Very emotional for me, for the whole family, watching Andre play,” Joel said prior to fourth-seeded Illinois’ 68-53 loss to fifth-seeded Houston in Sunday’s second-round matchup. “Last year, we can’t travel to watch Andre. So you know how excited I’m feeling this time to watch him play.”
His son saw 30 minutes of floor time in a 54-53 victory over Chattanooga, producing five points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal along the way.
His playing share was limited to 10 minutes in Sunday’s defeat for what Illini coach Brad Underwood called a “coach’s decision.”
But Illinois’ tournament exit couldn’t fully blunt the impact of Joel and his wife, Ivelisse, being in PPG Paints Arena for two of Andre’s games.
Andre is a native of Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, born to Joel and mother Joann Rodriguez.
Joel has witnessed plenty of Illini contests on television from Puerto Rico over the last two seasons, since Andre joined the program in 2020 out of Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) High School.
But he had seen none of Andre’s college games in-person.
The COVID-19 pandemic, plus responsibilities at home — including service as a professional basketball referee on the Caribbean island — have prevented Joel from making that trip overseas.
“We have to fly from Puerto Rico (to) Philadelphia, Philadelphia (to) here,” Joel said. “This is the time. It’s March Madness. I can fly right now, and this is the right time to watch him.”
Joel is well-versed in what good basketball looks like, and not just through his time as an on-court official.
He played at American University and then continued down the professional path, competing in that avenue for 18 years and representing Puerto Rico in the 1996 Summer Olympics.
So his assessment of what Illinois needed to do in order to knock off Houston carried a little extra weight. And he essentially predicted the Illini’s future in an unfortunate way.
“If they don’t score early in the game, it’s kind of difficult for them,” Joel said. Illinois didn’t reach 10 points until there was 6 minutes and 41 seconds remaining in the first half.
“They have to score early and play defense,” Joel continued.
Though Joel’s time watching his son in living color ended with a disappointing outcome, the fact he was able to experience two games in this fashion created a significant impact.
“It’s a blessing to watch my son play,” Joel said. “Very proud. I cried too much. (I was) crying too much to watch him play. Very emotional.”