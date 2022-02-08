CHAMPAIGN — Coleman Carrodine’s coaching tenure with the Centennial boys’ basketball program between 1978 and 2000 included 264 wins and a 1984 Class AA state tournament berth.
It also led to plenty of memories for the bevy of players he coached.
Consistent themes are tied to those recollections. One of the top-ranking themes is physical fitness.
“Typically at that age you don’t run long distances to stay in shape. He would run with us around the entire Centennial Park,” said Anthony Figueroa, a three-year starter for the Chargers between 1992 and 1995. “Not only would he be beating us, but he’d be talking trash. If you’re a competitor, you don’t want your seemingly older head coach to be beating you, so it’d force you to work tremendously hard.”
“You had to be in shape. We did a lot of running,” added Scott Nagy, one of Carrodine’s players between 1980 and 1984. “I can remember just going up and down stairs so many times.”
“We were probably one of the best, most in-shape teams ever,” said Roger McClendon, a McDonald’s All-American with the Chargers who played for them between 1980 and 1984. “That was his signature: run, run, run until your tongue was hanging out of you. Probably nobody else could get you in the top shape Coach Carrodine would get you in.”
Of course, those who knew Carrodine don’t merely talk about contributions he made in basketball prior to his death in July 2017 at the age of 76.
But he’s certainly well known and respected for them in Champaign. As evidenced by his name now being attached to Centennial’s main gymnasium.
That honor will be publicly unveiled Tuesday evening, spotlighted at halftime of a crosstown rivalry boys’ basketball game between the Chargers (12-10) and Champaign Central (3-14) that is slated to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
“He’s a good individual that people looked up to,” said Tim Lavin, Centennial’s current coach who has led the program since 2001. “Any time someone ... like him does good things at a school for a long time, I think it’s important for coaches and teachers and players after that to know what type of person he was and what he did for the school.”
Lavin was a student-teacher at Centennial in 1987 when Carrodine welcomed Lavin into the Chargers’ basketball fold.
Lavin also helped with Carrodine’s 1990-91 team and later would work opposite Carrodine as a Central assistant coach.
“He gave me a chance, and he always pushed the kids to be the best players they could be,” said Lavin, who has logged 364 wins and a pair of state trophies coaching the Chargers. “He set a good example of how you should go about things — working hard pays off, doing the right things. I think a lot of ex-players will agree with that, for sure.”
They certainly do.
“(Carrodine is) sweeping the floor to make sure the floor is good to go for us,” said Figueroa, the Parkland College men’s basketball coach since 2012. “He’d tape our ankles before big games. Just those types of things people on the outside who don’t really know, he doesn’t have to do those things. But he did.”
Nagy, who has coached the Wright State men’s basketball basketball program since 2016 and is the son of former Illini assistant coach Dick Nagy, said Carrodine knew exactly what buttons to push when coaching a talented 1983-84 team that won 26 games and advanced to the Class AA state quarterfinals.
“Even if you were a freshman, he knew all of those guys and he made sure that he did,” Nagy said. “We had a McDonald’s All-American in Roger (and) he had a big piece of the pie (with playing time). Being able to manage all the egos and stuff that goes along with winning, I think, is a pretty big piece of what Coach was able to do.”
Both McClendon and Figueroa shared how Carrodine gladly would toe the free-throw line during Centennial practices and show his players just how easy it was to convert the one-point buckets.
Simultaneously, Carrodine also wouldn’t discuss just how he honed his basketball skills.
By starring for a quartet of regional-champion teams at Mt. Vernon in the late 1950s and dazzling as a college player at Western Illinois from 1960-64. He was inducted into the Leathernecks’ athletic Hall of Fame in 1976 and is the men’s basketball program’s No. 2 all-time leading scorer, to this day, with 2,128 points.
“He never once talked about his accolades or bragged about it, so you had to learn much later in life how much of a competitor and accomplished athlete (he was),” McClendon said. “He was a master.”
“People were traveling hours to see this 5-foot-9 guard who was explosive. He was making threes before there was a three-point line. He was dunking,” Figueroa added. “You go to Western and you see him in the Hall of Fame there. This dude never said anything about this.”
Nagy believes recognizing someone “as low-key as they came” is an important aspect of Centennial putting Carrodine’s name on its gym.
“He was so understated. It’s so different than things today in terms of where people get their rewards,” Nagy said. “He was such a humble guy. I’m not sure he owned more than two pairs of pants.”
That Carrodine was Centennial’s first Black coach and forever will be immortalized within the Chargers’ building isn’t lost on Figueroa.
“If you take into consideration the climate that’s been happening the last two years in terms of social justice, to have an African American male’s name on the gym should be a teaching point,” Figueroa said. “It should be celebrated. It should be recognized.”