On Tuesday, the Illinois men’s basketball program released its itinerary for its upcoming trip to Italy. Here’s a look at their 10 days in Europe:
Aug. 4
Travel from Champaign to Chicago. Depart O’Hare Airport and fly to Miami.
Aug. 5
Fly from Miami to Milan, Italy. Arrive in Milan and tour the city of more than 1.3 million.
Aug. 6
Tour Santa Maria delle Grazie and play first game of trip at noon against CUS Insubria.
Aug. 7
Final day in Milan has tour of Lake Como and 1 p.m. tip against Gazzada All-Stars on docket.
Aug. 8
Travel to Florence, Italy (about 188 miles from Milan) and take tour of Florence.
Aug. 9
Tour Florence more and play Livorno All-Stars at 1 p.m. during third game of trip.
Aug. 10
The Netherlands National B Team is fourth and final opponent for UI, this time in Rome.
Aug. 11
Tour of The Colosseum in Rome is on tap after noon tip against Netherlands day prior.
Aug. 12
Basketball games complete, Illini can become true tourists and take in sights of Rome.
Aug. 13
Relaxation part of trip is in full gear for the Illini, with a tour of Vatican City in store.
Aug. 14
Depart Italy, returning to O’Hare in Chicago before making final stop in Champaign.