BLOOMINGTON — St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball capped a revenge tour of sorts on Friday night.
Led by 32 points from Illinois State signee Ty Pence, the top-seeded Spartans (11-0) earned a convincing 58-49 win over seventh-seeded Normal U-High in the State Farm Holiday Classic small-school boys’ title game. The victory — the Spartans’ first championship triumph in the event — was even sweeter after avenging 2021 Holiday Classic losses to El Paso-Gridley and Rockford Lutheran along the way.
“It’s a great feeling,” Pence said. “We’ve never won one of these before, so obviously that feeling for me and my teammates (is great). We’ve worked really hard for this, and to be able to accomplish it, I think we’re more than deserving of it.”
Last season’s tournament defeats, plus a 45-32 sectional semifinal loss to EP-G on March 2 — didn’t matter as the Spartans lifted the trophy in front of a festive crowd at the Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center.
A large contingent of Spartans fans joined a home U-High crowd, with a number of fans awaiting the subsequent large-school girls’ title game between Normal Community and Washington. Stragglers from a massive indoor track and field meet taking place just beyond the gym’s confines added to the number of individuals who lined the court on all sides.
They saw a physical game.
“We knew that we were going to have to match the physicality,” SJ-O coach Kiel Duval said. “(U-High is) physical team, so we had to be ready for that. When they were going to be physical with us inside, we had to match that.”
Ty Minor drilled two three-pointers to key the Pioneers (9-5) in the early stages, tying the game at 6 late in the first quarter.
But U-High wasn’t able to utilize Minor’s 6-foot-6 frame to its full potential, as the senior picked up three quick fouls and was forced into a limited role.
“That helped,” Duval said. “Any time you can get into a team’s bench and make them use some of the other guys, that gave us some good matchups that we liked. But they’ve got so many guys that can contribute, it really didn’t matter as much as we thought.”
Enter Pence, who took advantage of switches and mismatches during a lights-out third quarter.
The 6-6 guard poured in 19 points and drained four three-pointers in that quarter alone, helping the Spartans build a 45-38 lead with eight minutes remaining.
“The way that we’re defending right now, it gives us a chance in any game,” Duval said. “And then not only that, you stack on top of that we have the best player on the floor most nights and he was the best in the second half. He was as advertised.”
SJ-O junior Logan Smith continued to battle through a black eye sustained at a practice on Christmas Eve and chipped in 12 points after a career-high 25 points in Thursday’s 72-69 semifinal win over Rockford Lutheran.
Six-point contributions from McGwire Atwood and Tanner Jacob essentially rounded out the Spartans’ offense, with a two-point field goal from Coy Taylor the team’s only other basket.
“They battled through adversity all week,” Pence said. “I’m really proud of those guys to be able to accomplish something great for our team moving forward.”
Minor never scored following his opening spurt, leaving Ty Blake to carry the load with 19 points. Mason Funk, who has an offer from Illinois Wesleyan, added 13 points on the Titans’ home floor.
The Spartans’ schedule doesn’t let up after the new year, with a rescheduled tilt against Indiana powerhouse Linton-Stockton now planned for Jan. 5. The Miners’ roster is headlined by UCF commit Joey Hart.
That matchup is flanked by a road tilt at Williamsville on Jan. 3 and a home game against defending Class 2A state champion Nashville on Jan. 7.
“They’re playing well, there’s no doubt about it,” Duval said. “We know that our schedule amps up once we get into (Illini Prairie Conference) play and even before IPC play.
“Those those games are going to help us for the postseason. That’s what we’re looking to prepare for.”