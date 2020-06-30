TUSCOLA — Morgan Day saw the entire Illinois State softball coaching staff enter the weight room and experienced a feeling of despair.
Uncertainty.
Helplessness.
Even before they opened their mouths to address the Illinois State softball team.
The date on the calendar was March 12. Day and her teammates had an upcoming weekend series at Southern Illinois Carbondale, Illinois State’s first scheduled Missouri Valley Conference series of the season, and were spending that Thursday getting ready to play the Salukis.
Except they never got the chance because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The coaching staff typically doesn’t come to the weight room individually, so we knew something was wrong when they all came together,” Day said. “They sat us down and delivered us the news that our season would be suspended until further notice and we wouldn’t be traveling to to compete at SIU that weekend.”
Later that Thursday afternoon, the NCAA canceled all spring sports championships and on March 13, the MVC made it official: The 2020 season for Illinois State softball, like every other spring sports program on a college campus, was over.
For Day, a 2017 Tuscola graduate, that meant an abrupt ending to the best season of her college pitching career with the Redbirds.
The 5-foot-10 right-handed pitcher had posted a 7-5 record with a 2.76 earned run average through the first month of the season, compiling eight complete games and two shutouts to go along with a league-best 123 strikeouts and only 26 walks in 78 2/3 innings pitched. The numbers supported why Day earned second-team All-MVC honors in 2019 when she went 10-16 with a 3.26 ERA and 156 strikeouts.
She had clearly emerged as Illinois State’s ace in 2020, with the Redbirds sporting a 12-11 record before the season was canceled.
“I felt that I was off to my best start in the circle in my career so far at Illinois State,” Day said. “Our team was firing from all calibers as the pitching, defense and offense came together for every game. Our winning record and statistics spoke for our early success in the preseason. It was so fun to compete with such a driven group this season and win games at the same time.”
The feel-good emotions Day had helped the Redbirds generate, however, came to an abrupt halt because of the pandemic. No more practices. No more games. No more in-person time spent on the Illinois State campus in Normal with some of her closest friends.
“I remember experiencing all of the feelings of grief nearly instantaneously,” Day said. “I was in denial, I was angry, I was devastated and I would have given anything to get the remainder of the season back. Tears immediately came to my eyes as I empathized for our seniors and the special season that we were all having.”
Day immediately moved back to Tuscola, spending the spring in her hometown and adjusting to a much different way of life than she envisioned.
“The last three months have been a whirlwind of emotions while trying to establish a new routine, but I was thankful to spend that time with my family at home in Tuscola,” Day said. “The extra time spent with family was refreshing, but also a bit stressful as I was still in classes and adjusting to all of my coursework being moved to an online format. As time went on and I established a routine at home, I became more conscious of my emotions starting to settle and not worrying so much about all of the unknowns.”
Softball helped. Even if she didn’t have a catcher to throw to or opposing hitters she was trying to strike out.
“The facility I normally worked out in Tuscola was closed because of the coronavirus, but the Tuscola High School softball field was still open,” Day said. “My family would sometimes be busy with their own activities, so, in the spirit of social distancing from others, I utilized the open field by myself and set up a net behind the plate to throw into. There was also a new bullpen recently installed at the high school field, so I was happy to utilize that as well and help break it in. Rain or shine, warm or cold, I enjoyed having that time to pitch on my own for fun as a form of stress relief.”
She stayed connected with her teammates and friends, too, via Zoom calls, social media and other means of technology.
“It was quite the transition being away from them while at home considering we are basically one big family and spent nearly all of our time together on campus,” Day said. “We had weekly video calls with the team and the whole coaching staff. We covered a number of topics, including how we each spent our time to stay busy at home and cope with the loss of the second half of the season.”
Pitching to imaginary hitters hasn’t taken up all of Day’s time amid the pandemic. A former cross-country runner in high school, Day has picked up running again. She has walked her dog. Helped her family clean, organize and get rid of old or unused items for donation.
She also has picked up a long-time hobby again on a more consistent basis.
“I spent a lot of time working on art projects and painting,” Day said. “I painted a few commission pieces on canvas, a pair of jeans and repurposed a few items around my home, but I found great joy in the ability to express myself in a creative outlet while I actually had the free time.”
Day still has another season left at Illinois State. Two, in fact, if she chooses to accept the extra year of eligibility the NCAA granted to all spring sport athletes in 2020 because of the pandemic.
For now, though, she’ll focus on celebrating her 21st birthday on Wednesday, staying in pitching shape and focusing on her academics. The public relations major is set to earn her bachelor’s degree in May 2021, with plans to find a nonclinical position with a communications department at a hospital in the future.
“I have always had an interest in the medical field, but had a natural knack for communications,” Day said. “I am hopeful to get the best of both worlds.”
And she’s hopeful she gets to dig into a pitching rubber again, stare in to her catcher’s glove, uncork her powerful delivery and try to strike out an opposing hitter while playing for Illinois State next spring.
“I will never take a single pitch for granted again,” Day said. “There will come a day in my life where I am no longer playing softball, and not being able to play for the rest of the 2020 season has made me grateful for each and every opportunity that I am still able to step onto the field and into the circle.”
When she does, she’ll know she’s not just pitching for her school. Or her teammates. Tuscola will be keeping tabs, too, on her progress.
“Coming from a small town to playing at the Division I level has been an absolute dream come true for me,” Day said. “I hope to serve as a role model for younger athletes that also come from smaller towns in hopes to gain athletic attention from Division I schools. I want to use my platform as a student-athlete to inspire athletes that they can truly achieve anything they want to, regardless of where they come from. You don’t have to come from a big place to compete on a big stage.”