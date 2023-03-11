CHAMPAIGN — Everyone knows how a team makes it to State Farm Center for the IHSA boys’ basketball state tournament.
Win.
Win every postseason game played across the regional, sectional and super-sectional levels to earn a state semifinals spot in one of four classes.
Far fewer people understand how the IHSA’s state-tournament hardware arrives inside the home of Illinois basketball.
The hefty, wooden trophies and gleaming medals don’t magically appear in Champaign. In fact, they don’t show up until roughly a week before programs arrive to vie for their respective state championships.
Andy Austin is the man who delivers them.
He made the 142-mile trip southeast from A&M Products in Princeton to State Farm Center in Champaign last Friday morning, with three other delivery stops along the way.
“If somebody has questions, I want to be the person to answer them for them in the most accurate way possible,” said Austin, the owner and leader of A&M Products since late 2018.
In the back of a white work van, Austin totes all 16 IHSA boys’ basketball state trophies — recognizing first- through fourth-place finishers across classes 1A through 4A — plus similar hardware for athletes competing simultaneously in the IHSA’s wheelchair basketball and unified basketball showcases at the Activities and Recreation Center on the UI campus.
Each is wrapped in white tissue paper and further covered in brown cardboard for protection.
Austin also carried smaller boxes filled with individual medals for athletes on each team.
“You try not to desensitize to yourself how much hard work the kids are putting in to get to these,” Austin said. “We always want to try and make sure that we are giving them a perfect product, every time. A consistently perfect product.
“They’re not going to be pristine after the event, so we just want them to be as pristine as possible when they get them.”
Assembling the trophy
Austin said A&M Products has partnered with the IHSA and IESA since the 1970s on both sports association’s postseason trophy needs. A&M Products isn’t much older than this bond, founded in 1969 by Austin’s grandfather.
“I think he got started with Oklahoma (at the high school level),” said Austin, who took control of the company after his father retired. “That’s our biggest seller is that a lot of the associations, they’ll call somebody and say, ‘Well, this company does a great job for us.’
“We like to think we do a good job for them. Holding a customer for 40-plus years is kind of a testament to that.”
A&M Products operates out of a building constructed in 1975 in the northern Illinois town of Princeton, population 7,832. And with just 10 employees, as well.
Rachel Edens is in her 10th year at A&M Products. She works in assembly, describing her job as “I essentially put the trophy itself together.”
“A&M’s a pretty small, family-owned business,” Edens said. “We’re a close-knit group.”
Edens performs her duties at a large, long work bench near the middle of the building. She said it can take up to a couple of days to get everything put together with the 16 boys’ basketball state trophies.
She uses a drill to insert bolts into the tall, vertically-standing portion of each trophy. That ultimately allows it to fasten into the wider, horizontal base.
Edens more recently has needed to contend with a clear acrylic plate and a black acrylic piece encompassing it at the heart of each trophy. The clear plate is shaped as the state of Illinois and features a inscription of an athlete dribbling a basketball.
Another of Edens’ responsibilities is fastening a large, golden IHSA seal at the top of each trophy. Those seals are provided by an outside supplier.
“The trophy has changed in the last few years,” Edens said. “We didn’t have anything like (the acrylic plate) in the (previous) trophy. It makes the original assembly go a little quicker. It is a pretty smooth process.
“I do feel it’s a privilege, because these kids worked so hard. I follow the IHSA on Facebook, so I love seeing the trophies when they post them.”
Diving into the details
Austin Bowden-Castro is in charge of laser work on each trophy. He’s been in his role for about 1 1/2 years and worked in graphic design prior to joining A&M Products.
Bowden-Castro engraves information into the rectangular black plates that are screwed onto the front of each trophy’s wooden base. He also raster engraves the basketball player outline into that clear acrylic plate.
Take, for example, the second-place trophy coach Kevin Roy’s Monticello boys’ program garnered inside State Farm Center last year. The words “STATE RUNNER-UP, 2022 Class 2A Boys Basketball” were put there in gold print by Bowden-Castro using a laser engraver.
“It’s a very big machine. We run about 12 state trophies at a time,” Bowden-Castro said. “I’d say it takes about half a day (for the boys’ basketball state trophies).”
If one is trying to visualize this machine, Austin said it’s fair to think about the laser a super villain might use to intimidate the hero in a fantasy story. Except a whole lot more safe.
“It’s completely enclosed. If it knows it’s open, it completely shuts off,” Bowden-Castro said. “You can watch it (work). The cover on top is completely clear, so you can look in and see your progress.
“Growing up, I played basketball my whole life and in high school (at Ottawa), as well. You dream of winning that trophy. So to be part of it now is very cool.”
Packing up the hardware
Wayne Johnson is the man who ensures the trophies are as safe as possible ahead of their transportation to Champaign.
Johnson, who has worked at A&M Products for 1 1/2 years, calls himself “the last stop” for IHSA hardware before it leaves Princeton.
“I blow stuff off of them, wipe them down, wrap them in tissue paper and cardboard around them, and help load the van up,” Johnson said. “That, and make sure everything’s spelled right. ... I’m the packaging dude.
“I get to wrap and package all the stuff I could never win when I was in high school (at Kewanee). We never won nothing like that. When you’re putting trophies together, it’s pretty cool.”
Both Pat Beaber and Casey Johnson deal with the engraving and preparation of medals given to state tournament participants. Each has been with A&M Products for less than half a year.
Unlike the state trophies, there are many medals that need to be produced so athletes and some non-player personnel each receive one.
“We take the medals, put them in our engraving machine and make sure we’re very detail-oriented,” Casey Johnson said, “to make sure everything is spelled correctly, spaced correctly and (to) make sure it looks as best as it possibly can.”
A&M Products’ multiple medal-engraving machines aren’t quite as large as the one Bowden-Castro operates for the bigger trophies.
“It kind of looks, more or less, like a big printer, but it’s a cutter,” Beaber said. “It runs off what looks like a home computer. It has the software for all the jobs. ... The rotary bit spins and cuts right into the medal.”
Beaber and Casey Johnson also connect the medals to neck ribbons, after stamping the lanyards several times with the IHSA logo.
“From start to finish it can take, depending on how many medals there are, from a few days to a week to make sure everything is correct and packaged,” Casey Johnson said. “These are things the kids are going to have for a long time, so I want to make sure that before they leave my hands it’s something I’m proud of.”
“That absolutely is one of the many things I love about this job, because all the hard work we put in to everything here will really mean something to somebody,” Beaber added. “I very much like knowing what I’m doing and how hard I work every day, somebody else getting that medal will appreciate that.”
Take a bow
All of this only accounts for the IHSA boys’ basketball state trophies and medals.
A&M Products employees also produce the various other trophies, plaques and medals earned by athletes in the girls’ basketball state tournament, in regional, sectional and super-sectional games leading up to state, and in all other IHSA sports and activities.
Illinois also is just one of seven states whose high-school athletes receive A&M Products hardware. And different state associations request their own unique trophies.
Booking a spot at State Farm Center has become a year-round challenge for boys’ basketball programs in all four classes.
But don’t underestimate just how much work goes into furnishing those athletes with the spoils they receive once the games go final.
“We do take a lot of pride in being able to provide these awards,” Edens said. “I feel privileged to be part of it.”