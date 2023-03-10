METAMORA — Danny Grieves hadn’t had much time to process a narrow Class 3A state championship game loss to Sacred Heart-Griffin when he ventured a bold prediction last March.
“We will be back,” Grieves told his Metamora team in the postgame huddle. “Heads up. You’ve got nothing to be ashamed of.”
Minutes prior, SHG junior Keshon Singleton had inbounded the ball for the Cyclones with 12 seconds remaining in double overtime. He lost his dribble with seven seconds left.
He recovered it with five seconds left. He hoisted an off-balance shot with four seconds left. It clanked off the rim three times and sunk through the net as time expired, dealing Metamora a 53-50 loss in double overtime.
It would have been easy to dismiss Grieves’ words as those of a coach saying what his players wanted to hear. Instead, they took them to heart.
“I said, ‘We’ve got to get better, we’ve got to get bigger and stronger,’” Grieves said this week, “and those guys have heeded the warning.”
“Everybody is in double digits as far as what they’ve gained in muscle mass and weight and still, at the same time, they haven’t gotten any slower. As a matter of fact, they’ve gotten faster and quicker.”
Now, Metamora (32-2) is back in Champaign, riding a 30-game win streak heading into Friday’s 11:45 a.m. 3A state semifinal game against East St. Louis (25-8) at State Farm Center.
Grieves’ core of returners was a boon for the Redbirds as soon as the buzzer sounded on their 2021-22 campaign. The lone starter to graduate in 2022 was Zack Schroeder, a void that was filled by Tyler Mason.
Standout senior forward Ethan Kizer headlined a group of returners that also included Luke Hopp, Tyson Swanson and Drew Tucker.
“We didn’t really have a big guy last year so having a 6-foot, 8-inch guy in the paint (in Hopp) is definitely huge,” Swanson said.
“Mason has probably been our best player all year, in my opinion. He’s just been carrying the load offensively, but I mean, we spread the offense out pretty well. We have a lot of guys averaging double figures. We’ve just got good personnel.”
Kizer — a 6-foot-6, 190-pound South Alabama signee with long, blonde hair that has earned him the nickname ‘Hair Jordan’ — has long been associated with the program’s fortunes.
“There’s times where it looks like maybe he didn’t have a stat line is as good as he does in certain times, but the great thing about him is he’s like a magnet,” Grieves said. “He draws so much attention from everybody else where they’re shading him and helping, it allows guys like Swanson (to get) a lot of one-on-one opportunities down low because they can’t help.”
Kizer has helped key a shift within the hallways of Metamora, long known for its football success.
A traditional football power, Metamora captured a 3A state title in 1975, a 5A state title in 2007 and another 5A state title in 2009. Longtime Metamora football coach Pat Ryan — now on Bret Bielema’s staff at Illinois — compiled a 268-76 record from 1990 through 2019.
Boys’ basketball hasn’t had the same history of success at Metamora. The Redbirds captured only six regional titles in program history from its inception through when Grieves took over as coach before the 2011-12 season.
Since then, the Redbirds have captured three 3A regional plaques, three sectional titles and, now, two berths in the state finals. Last year’s run to Champaign was the program’s first trip to the state tournament.
“Last year, we surprised a lot of people,” Grieves said, “but we didn’t surprise ourselves.”
Despite the basketball renaissance in Metamora — roughly 15 miles northeast from Peoria — things haven’t always gone to plan off the court.
Grieves’ daughter, Nike, has been battling cancer in recent months. Danny said Tuesday that she had undergone a successful surgery at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston that morning.
It’s the same hospital where Mark Cremeens, the father of Metamora senior guard Briar Cremeens, will undergo cancer treatment in the coming months, as well.
“Briar is a guy who gives everything, man. He’s all in all the time,” Grieves said. “Since we found out that (Mark) has got cancer, (Briar) has kicked our tail every day. You talk about the opportunity for a kid to impact success, well he has brought his A-game every day and since then. The level of play at our practice intensity has been off the roof and he’s been the guy that’s really spearheaded that.”
Player and coach have bonded over their shared experience.
“I can call him at any time of the day and he’ll be there at my door,” Cremeens said. “He’s really inspiring, and I’ve really learned a lot from him, especially in practice, that’s really motivated me to play my role. I know that I’m not going to get the most minutes on the court, but the best I can do is communicate with my team and get them as prepared as possible for the next game.”
That next game happens Friday against East St. Louis, which defeated reigning state champion Sacred Heart-Griffin 59-56 in double overtime on Monday night in a super-sectional game in Springfield.
When the Redbirds downed East Peoria to win the regional title, they celebrated with a game of kickball. They unwound after their sectional title win against Peoria Richwoods with a game of wiffle ball. Softball was the celebration of choice after their super-sectional win against Marmion on Monday night in Ottawa.
The Redbirds’ prospects on the diamond look good this spring, too; Kizer is the second pitcher in Metamora’s rotation and Tucker is a talented middle infielder.
Just don’t expect them to take it easy.
“You ought to have seen the electricity in the excitement in the hustle in this game we had (on Tuesday),” Grieves said. “It’s not always just about basketball. It’s about enjoying yourself, enjoying the moment and being in that moment.”