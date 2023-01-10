LINCOLN, Neb. — The go-to word for Brad Underwood these days has been “culture.”
He’s wanted his Illinois men’s basketball players to rediscover the mentality that’s helped propel the program to success in recent seasons.
The mentality he feels his current Illini got away from for a time. But that he saw his athletes gravitating toward once more in last Saturday’s win against then-No. 14 Wisconsin.
Needless to say, what transpired Tuesday night at Nebraska’s Pinnacle Bank Arena has Underwood feeling much better about the roster’s approach to that topic.
Terrence Shannon Jr. produced 25 points and 11 rebounds as one of five Illini to finish in double figures scoring during a 76-50 overwhelming of the Cornhuskers for Illinois’ first true road win of the season.
“It’s always been about us and never about the individual,” Underwood said. “It’s about the fight for us and the fight for ... toughness together.”
Illinois (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) wasn’t perfect against Nebraska (9-8, 2-4), but offered far more signs of moving in the direction Underwood desires rather than the opposite.
"It's not the speed with which you play or the quickness with which you shoot it. It's the quality of the shot," Underwood said. "I loved our defense. ... Really pleased tonight on the defensive side."
Outrebounding the Cornhuskers 41-33. Dishing out 14 assists on 28 made field goals, with five of those coming from Coleman Hawkins and four more coming from Shannon.
Posting seven blocked shots, led by three from Dain Dainja as he thoroughly controlled Nebraska forward Derrick Walker (five points) in the paint.
“Dain Dainja was a beast against a guy that’s really one of the better players in our league,” Underwood said. “(Walker) couldn’t get a shot over him.”
Forcing 17 turnovers from the Cornhuskers, who fell behind by 20 points midway through the second half before cutting their deficit to 10 with about 61/2 minutes to play.
And stepping on the gas after that Nebraska surge, outscoring the host side 17-1 the rest of the way.
“We just talk about staying together, playing hard and doing what we do,” said Illinois freshman guard Jayden Epps, who scored 11 points on 5 of 6 shooting from the field. “Every time we practice, we’ve just been working on defense. ... That’s what gets our offense going.”
Hawkins (12 points), RJ Melendez (10 points) and Matthew Mayer (10 points) joined Shannon and Epps in double figures as the Illini now can say they’ve won consecutive conference games for the first time this season leading into an 8 p.m. Friday tipoff back at State Farm Center against Michigan State (12-4, 4-1).
“On the offensive side, I thought we moved the ball,” Underwood said. “We were patient. We took what was there. Didn’t force anything. And then (Shannon) is playing truly like one of the best players in the league.”
Shannon said a conversation with Underwood prior to last week's loss at Northwestern has pushed him back toward the offensive form he displayed in November and early December.
"That’s just me playing my game and being aggressive," said Shannon, who added four steals defensively. "I saw myself as passive, and Coach Brad talked to me and told me to be aggressive at all times. Just making the right play."
Also noteworthy was Melendez hitting 10 points for the first time since tallying 13 on Dec. 2 against Maryland. The sophomore guard hadn't sank more than two shots in a game since Dec. 6 versus Texas. He finished 4 of 9 from the field on Tuesday, including 2 of 6 from three-point range.
"RJ can take us to another level. He has that ability with his shooting," Underwood said. "For a while he was pressing and trying to guide it in. ... He’s really really good shooter."
Both after the Wisconsin game and following the Nebraska contest, Shannon kept it simple when explaining how the Illini so quickly have bolstered their offense from the 60-point struggle at Northwestern.
"We’re just getting into our offense. We’re just getting into all our sets, executing. Before the recent games we didn’t really get into our offense," Shannon said. "But we’re having a team effort with the recent wins. ... Everybody contributed. Everyone was happy. There was a lot of energy, and we started off being aggressive."