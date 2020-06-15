CHAMPAIGN — The last time Champaign played host to an IHSA boys' basketball state tournament game was March 18, 1995.
Peoria Manual defeated Thornton 65-53 to win the Class AA championship inside Assembly Hall.
Ever since that day, Peoria has hosted the event, which featured two classes from 1996 to 2007 and then the current four-class system came into existence in 2008.
The host city changed Monday, with the IHSA Board of Directors voting in a morning meeting held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic to return the tournament to the University of Illinois campus and resume a state basketball history with UI, Champaign and Urbana that first began in 1919.
“We see this as the passing of the torch from Peoria to Champaign-Urbana,” IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said in a statement. “It is bittersweet because there is incredible passion for high school basketball within these two communities, and both have done so much to elevate the state final experience as hosts. The State Farm Center is one of the best arenas in the country, and we are excited to crown state champions there once again. The timing simply felt right to make a change as the tournament format shifts in 2021.”
State Farm Center will be the site for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A boys' showcases beginning in 2021 — barring any potential conflict with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that forced the cancelation of this year's state tournament games at Peoria's Carver Arena.
Champaign won the IHSA Board of Directors vote over incumbent Peoria to host at least the 2021, 2022 and 2023 boys' state series. On the girls' side, Normal will continue to serve as the tournament host.
“We are ecstatic to welcome the IHSA boys' state basketball tournament back to its original home at the University of Illinois,” said Jayne DeLuce, Visit Champaign County president and CEO, in a statement. “Our community has evolved into a much broader vision incorporating sports, education, technology and a place of diverse culture that will provide incredible experiences for all involved. We are ready to embrace a new tradition of welcoming teams, families, fans, officials and media for the experience of a lifetime.”
Champaign also made a bid five years ago to regain the boys' state series. But State Farm Center at that time was undergoing major renovations, and Peoria held on to the event.
“We are thrilled with today’s news that the Illinois high school boys' basketball state finals will return home to the campus of the University of Illinois,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. “We are grateful to the IHSA and its leadership for choosing State Farm Center and Champaign-Urbana to host the state finals. We are humbled by their confidence in our community, which I know will come together to provide the players, families and fans of the state’s best teams a once-in-a-lifetime experience."
All state tournament games involving the four classes in 2021 are slated to take place March 11-13. It's a change from the previous layout, which had Class 1A and 2A games happening in one Friday-Saturday segment and Class 3A and 4A games taking place the following week's Friday and Saturday.
In March, just prior to the pandemic taking hold nationwide, IHSA officials unveiled a potential tentative new schedule for this one-week format.
In it, Class 1A and 2A semifinal games and third-place games take place Thursday, with Class 3A and 4A semifinal games and third-place games happening Friday and all four state championship games tipping off Saturday. A final determination on this schedule has not been made at this time.