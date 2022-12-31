TAMPA, Fla. — Not far from the Westin Tampa Waterside hotel's main entranceway is a large gathering room. It can be tailored to various needs, including those of a college football team.
That space presently is outfitted with two flat-screen televisions and accompanying video game systems, a ping-pong table, a pool table, an air hockey table, two foosball tables, a couple arcade games and some food and beverage snack options.
It's one way Bret Bielema and his Illinois football staff can keep their players in a controlled but fun environment. Especially with New Year's Eve 2022 incoming.
"We've got an event for the guys in here tonight," Bielema said Saturday, after returning from his team's latest practice ahead of Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl game versus Mississippi State at Raymond James Stadium. "Kind of keep everybody in the hotel. It's New Year's Eve for everybody else in America, but not anybody in this hotel. Have some things for guys to kind of relax tonight."
Saturday night more or less marks the last true chance for the Illini to relax before they do battle with the Bulldogs. Bielema said his crew will perform its typical Friday walkthrough on Sunday followed by team meetings.
Nearly all preparation that possibly could occur for either team has happened, at this stage.
But nearly all doesn't meant 100 percent, as Bielema confirmed Saturday.
"Coach (Aaron) Henry and I, and Coach (Antonio) Fenelus, we pushed back practice an hour and we watched an hour of film together," Bielema said with a smile, referencing his defensive coordinator and recently-hired defensive backs coach. "My wife wants to go to go to dinner tonight, but I'm trying to lobby for another couple hours. It seems like things keep popping up."
The Illini didn't move their latest practice simply so coaches could acquire even more information about Mississippi State. It rained throughout the day, as evidenced by the damp pullover Bielema donned during his Saturday afternoon media availability.
But it's not as though Bielema and his coaching cohorts are going over the same exact points again and again with their film deep dives.
"One of the things I knew from doing this is you can start too early," Bielema said. "I remember my first year (at Wisconsin) and early years in coaching, I'd dive right into it and then it kind of did get monotonous for the players and coaches. We deliberately waited until we were done with finals before we really jumped into Mississippi State prep."
For 17 Illinois athletes who hail from Florida — 18, if one includes opted-out defensive back Devon Witherspoon — prep for the ReliaQuest Bowl has included gearing up for a return to their home state.
Bielema didn't seem concerned about the idea of those individuals needing to reign in homecoming-related emotions when they step onto Raymond James Stadium's Bermuda grass playing surface.
"I know we've had a lot of kids at practice, families. I know Quan (Martin) and Johnny (Newton) and a couple other guys are trying to get the corner on all the extra tickets," Bielema said. "I knew when we get this assignment it'd be cool. Even Gabe (Jacas), his dad and his brother were over here the other day.
"It's just neat to come back down here. We've got so many guys from Florida, and this will help us get Florida (in recruiting)."
Also present at Saturday's Illini practice were Chase and Sydney Brown, who have opted out of the bowl game.
Bielema has been especially intrigued by how Illinois' active defensive backs are responding to the absences of Sydney Brown and fellow opt-out Devon Witherspoon from the secondary.
"Matt Bailey, Xavier Scott, (Tyler) Strain. Prince Green has had a good couple weeks of practice, really impressed with him," Bielema said. "I saw Matt Bailey go over there and talk with Syd. And I know as soon as Syd pulled out of those practices, that's kind of when Matt took his play to a different level.
"All of us coaches were watching film the next day, and we're like, 'Do you guys see something different with Bailey?' That's how it happens. When the next one moves on, sometimes that moment of, 'OK, I'm here' comes through, and it's definitely happened with a lot of our DBs."