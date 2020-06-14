SAVOY — The premise seemed basic when Cassie Arner first thought of the situation.
Her son stays at home with another family member while Arner goes to work.
The other family member is 16 years old. Has his driver’s license.
So Arner was going to leave her car at home so the 16-year-old could drive her son around if they wanted to get out and not be stuck in the house all day with Arner at work.
Simple concept, right? Except, when Arner started contemplating the situation more, it went from bad to worse. Quickly.
Why?
Because Arner is a middle-aged white woman. Her adopted son, Cleve, is black. The other family member, Cleve’s older brother who was adopted by another family, is also black.
And they were living in Alabama at the time.
“A wave of visions went through my head,” Arner said. “He gets pulled over. The car title is in my name, which is different than his last name. He gets thrown to the ground. Maybe says something wrong, tries to explain himself and the next thing I know, I have to explain to his mom that I couldn’t keep him safe. So, no, I didn’t let them use the car.”
The 46-year-old Arner is back in Champaign County these days, working in the Illinois athletic department as the DIA’s associate athletic director for marketing, fan development and strategic communication since January 2018 and living in Savoy. It’s her second stint working at Illinois, having previously worked in the athletic communications office from 1997 to 2010, primarily with the Illini football team before stints working in athletic communications at the University of Houston and Auburn University.
The coronavirus pandemic has wrecked havoc on any plans Arner’s team had in conjunction with Illini spring sports and creates uncertainty about the upcoming slate of fall sports.
Especially if attendance is limited at games or no fans are allowed at all, giving Arner pause about what to do when it comes to Block I card stunts during football games or what halftime shows might turn into.
“This year will likely look and feel differently if we are able to resume competition,” Arner said. “While we’ve been planning for the seasons utilizing the guidance of medical professionals, we still don’t know how our fans are going to feel about returning. But when one door closes another opens. We are fortunate to have these digital and social platforms that do enable continued connection to fans. This spring, some groups like marketing has had to change focus, but our creative services, video and digital departments have been more in demand than ever before.”
Along with all the changes Arner has had to deal with the last three months when it comes to her job, the last three weeks have presented another set of challenges for the Arner family. Specifically the racial unrest in America after the death of George Floyd, a black man, by a white police officer while under police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.
Growing up in Mobile, Ala., and graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi gave Arner a different perspective on race relations during her formative years.
“I grew up believing so many things that were just patently false about our treatment of black people,” Arner said. “I don’t still have my grade-school textbooks, but based on what I recall about my education, we were taught or made to think completely false narratives about slavery and reconstruction. In essence, that black people’s lot in life was of their choosing. I remember thinking slavery at least provided housing and food for black people. A third and fourth-grader doesn’t just come up with that on their own.”
Arner’s mind-set, needless to say, has changed dramatically since her elementary school days. It was from her experience working with the Illinois football team that she decided to pursue the adoption of Cleve, who she had in foster care for a year before adopting him on July 30, 2010. He is now 16 years old and just finished his freshman year at Champaign Central High School.
“I had been working with the Illinois football team for more than 10 years at that point and so many kids had come through the program, who had been in foster care, been neglected by their families, and I thought, ‘What if I could have been there for them when they were younger?’” Arner said. “But even that thought has white savior at its core.”
So Arner started to educate herself. She credits reading ‘The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness’ by Michelle Alexander as a key moment.
“If I could make everyone in this world read that book, I would,” Arner said. “I couldn’t read it in one sitting because it is so emotionally stabbing. It’s hard to come to terms with the fact that my life has been easier and I’ve had more opportunities because of my skin color.”
Even then, Arner said she was naive to how Cleve’s life was different from hers early on in their relationship.
“Cleve was, and still is, a very adorable kid who’s now handsome with a great smile,” Arner said. “Black boys at that age aren’t threatening. But even then, there were times when his treatment at schools, daycares and other places weren’t the same as his white friends and classmates. His behaviors were always categorized as ‘out of control.’ For a while, it was easy for me to believe that because he had experienced trauma early in life. Maybe it was true.”
Still, Arner didn’t stop educating herself about race relations. She needed to because it affected her son.
“I had to learn everything I could,” she said. “I needed to be fully educated so I could understand and advocate for him.”
Arner said she saw a big change when Cleve was in sixth grade in Alabama, with him coming home from school and telling his mom about black and white students in his class being treated differently for the same behavior. So Arner put in a Freedom of Information Act request to find out the school’s disciplinary records and the discrepancy between incidents involving white students and black students.
What she found shocked her.
“Although black students only made up 26.2 percent of the population, 67.7 percent of the disciplinary actions were to black students,” said Arner, who cited other wide statistical differences when it came to the different categories of discipline, like defiance, fighting, harassment and profanity, where the majority of situations featured a substantial number of black students getting in trouble compared to white students. “I did meet with the superintendent, but it was brushed off as, ‘We’re doing the best we can.’ I’ve been questioned about my fitness as a parent by police and social workers. I just haven’t heard about many white kids being questioned and second-guessed about behavior that, in some cases, is very typical of boys.”
Arner knows she can still do more. For her son and other black people. Participating in last Saturday’s peaceful protest throughout Champaign in response to racial injustice is one way.
“I hate to say that it was my first time attending an event like that,” Arner said. “When talking to my son about our plans to attend, we spent a significant amount of time talking about whether it would be safe for him to attend. What he’s seen on TV has been confusing — peaceful protests becoming violent. It took a lot for me to reassure him that I would keep him safe and that an event like that was about coming together.”
But Arner said she still had some reservations. Until they reached the first stop of the march at the intersection of Kirby Avenue and Prospect Avenue in Champaign.
“You could really see the size of the crowd in its entirety, and it was quite emotional,” she said. “For so long, I have wanted to shout from the rooftops what I had learned about systemic racism. But even as a white person, I felt like I had to pick my moments or people would tune me out. This time, I see more eyes opening among my white friends. It truly feels like it is now acceptable to talk about these things more openly and have an expectation that people are willing to listen and learn.”