CHAMPAIGN — Get ready for Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Even if it’s empty and the Cameron Crazies aren’t courtside.
Illinois is set play at least one high-profile nonconference game during the pandemic-abbreviated 2020-21 college basketball season. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein first reported Thursday afternoon that the Illini will play at Duke in this year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Illinois confirmed Friday morning it would play the Blue Devils in Durham, N.C., on Dec. 8.
The Illinois-Duke matchup could pit two top 10 teams against each other early in the season. The Illini have been viewed as one of the top teams in the Big Ten (and country) after junior guard Ayo Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn both opted to return for another season in Champaign.
Duke lost its top three scorers from the 2019-20 season, with big man Vernon Carey Jr. and guards Tre Jones and Cassius Stanley all declaring for the NBA draft.
The Blue Devils do return sophomore forwards Matthew Hurt and Wendell Moore Jr. (the next two leading scorers) and added the No. 3 2020 recruiting class featuring five-star prospects Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach, DJ Steward and Mark Williams.
Illinois and Duke have played just seven times previously and not since 2007. That was a 79-66 victory for the Blue Devils during the Maui Invitational.
The Illini’s last win against Duke, which holds a 5-2 series advantage, came on Dec. 2, 1995. That 76-65 Illinois victory against the No. 12 Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C., snapped Duke’s 95-game nonconference home winning streak. The Blue Devils had last lost at home before that in January 1983.
Kiwane Garris came off the bench to lead Illinois in that 1995 victory with 18 points. Richard Keene and Bryant Notree chipped in 14 points apiece, while Jerry Gee finished with 13. Duke’s Jeff Capel led all scores with a game-high 27 points.
The other Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchups are as follows:
Tuesday, Dec. 8
➜ North Carolina at Iowa
➜ Syracuse at Rutgers
➜ Ohio State at Notre Dame
➜ Purdue at Miami
➜ Boston College at Minnesota
➜ Penn State at Virginia Tech
Wednesday, Dec. 9
➜ Louisville at Wisconsin
➜ Georgia Tech at Nebraska
➜ Pittsburgh at Northwestern
➜ Maryland at Clemson
➜ Indiana at Florida State
➜ North Carolina State at Michigan
➜ Michigan State at Virginia