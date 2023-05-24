The full nonconference schedule isn't out yet for the Illinois men's basketball team, but a marquee home game awaits the Illini this November.
Illinois will host Marquette on Nov. 14 at State Farm Center in Champaign, part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games featuring matchups between Big Ten and Big East programs. The full slate of games was announced on Wednesday after reports surfaced on Monday that the Illini would host the Golden Eagles.
"We are excited to play in the Gavitt Games and have what is a big-time match-up with Marquette," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "This is a game that features two of the storied programs in college basketball with great history, tradition and support alike. It will be a tremendous early-season test for us, and we fully expect State Farm Center to be rocking come November 14."
Marquette finished 29-7 last season, winning the Big East regular-season title and the Big East tournament championship. The Golden Eagles received a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament, beating Vermont in the first round before losing to Michigan State in the second round.
Marquette is set to return its top two scorers in Kam Jones and Tyler Kolek, with Kolek the reigning Big East Player of the Year after he averaged 12.9 points, 7.5 assists and 4.1 rebounds last season for coach Shaka Smart's program.
This will be the 16th meeting between Illinois and Marquette all-time, with Marquette winning the last three. The Golden Eagles defeated the Illini 67-66 on Nov. 15, 2021 in Milwaukee in the last matchup between the two teams.
This is the Illini's fifth time participating in the Gavitt Games, with Illinois owning a 1-3 record in the event. The lone win happened with a 2017 home victory against DePaul, with losses at Providence in 2015 along with a home loss to Georgetown in 2018 and the 2021 loss at Marquette.