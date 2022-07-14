The full nonconference schedule isn't out just yet for the Illinois men's basketball program.
But the Illini added a marquee opponent — at a marquee arena, no less — on Thursday. Illinois will play Texas on Tuesday, Dec. 6 as part of the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Iowa will play Duke in the other game at the one-night event, with tip times to be announced a later date. ESPN is scheduled to broadcast both games.
Illinois and Texas have met five times previously, with the last game happening on Nov. 18, 2010, also at Madison Square Garden. The Longhorns defeated the Illini 90-84 in overtime that night, and Texas leads the overall series 3-2. Illinois last beat Texas 105-80 during a regular-season game on Dec. 20, 1997 in Champaign.
Texas, led by second-year coach Chris Beard, finished 22-12 last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament. Illinois went 23-10, won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title and also advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament last season.
The addition of Texas to the schedule gives Illinois another top nonconference game. Illinois is already scheduled to play in the four-team Roman Main Event on Nov. 18 and Nov. 20 in Las Vegas. Matchups have not been set yet, but Baylor, UCLA and Virginia are part of the field.
The Illini will also host Syracuse on Nov. 29 at State Farm Center in Champaign as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.