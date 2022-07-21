CHAMPAIGN — The Continental Tire Main Event could make a serious claim as the top multi-team event of the 2022-23 college basketball season.
Two recent national champions, another Final Four team and a fourth that claimed a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament just two years ago make up the field set for the event scheduled from Nov. 18-20 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The first round matchups almost didn't matter. Nobody was going to get an easy draw.
The official schedule was released Thursday, though, with a 6 p.m. game between Baylor and Virginia on ESPN2 and an 8:30 p.m. night cap between Illinois and UCLA on ESPNU set for Nov. 18. The Nov. 20 championship game is scheduled for 2 p.m., with a 4:30 p.m. consolation game to follow. Both will air on ESPN.
"We saw last year how Arizona's Main Event title run gave a young team a ton of confidence and helped propel the Wildcats to a Top 5 ranking the rest of the season," said Brooks Downing, bdG Sports founder and CEO, on the Wildcats' wins against Wichita State and Michigan. "Any of the four teams in this year's tournament could leave Vegas ranked No. 1 in the country and on a collision course with a national title."
Tickets can be purchased online at axs.com. Tickets for the two-day tournament start at $49 per day (prices are inclusive of tax and facility fee) and allow access to both games on the given day.