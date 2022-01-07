Three days after the initial report by 247sports that Illinois had fired offensive coordinator Tony Petersen after only one season, Bret Bielema confirmed the decision on Friday night with a 38-word, two-sentence statement.
“After my evaluation of our 2021 season, I have decided to make a transition from offensive coordinator Tony Petersen,” Bielema said. “I would like to thank Tony for his work and commitment to our football program over the past year.”
No further explanation was given from Bielema, and it’s unclear when Illinois might hire a new offensive coordinator.
But speculation about who will fill Petersen’s role has been rampant since Tuesday night’s news broke, and one name has emerged to the top of the list: Barry Lunney Jr. If the 47-year-old former Arkansas quarterback — who has served as the offensive coordinator the last two seasons at Texas San Antonio — is hired, it’ll mark a reunion with Bielema. Lunney was on Bielema’s staff all five seasons Bielema coached at Arkansas from 2013 through 2017.
Petersen was hired Dec. 28, 2020, by Bielema and was the first assistant coach Bielema brought to Illinois after Josh Whitman hired Bielema on Dec. 18, 2020.
Petersen had a three-year contract and his salary for the 2021 season was $750,000. It’s unclear what the new offensive coordinator might make, but Illinois showed in October it wasn’t shy about paying for assistant coaches.
Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters received a salary bump from $850,000 in mid-November to $1,050,000 for the 2022 season, becoming the first Illini football assistant coach to have a salary of at least $1 million.
Despite a strong showing during a 47-14 win in the regular-season finale against Northwestern, the Illinois offense never seemed to find its footing all season. The Illini sustained a 24-0 shutout to Wisconsin on Oct. 9 in Bielema’s first game coaching against his old school, and failed to score a touchdown in a 13-9 loss at Purdue on Sept. 25.
Illinois struggled mightily throwing the ball, finishing last in the Big Ten in passing yards with 156.2 yards per game, a mark that ranked 121st out of 130 FBS teams. All told, the Illini ranked 112th in total offense under Petersen.
The decision to let Petersen go also comes two weeks after Illinois signed the majority of its 2022 recruiting class. That 22-player class features 15 offensive players, including quarterback Donovan Leary.
No matter if it’s Lunney or another assistant coach calling the Illini offense next season, the decision to dismiss Petersen keeps with an ongoing trend at Illinois.
Since Mike Locksley departed as the program’s offensive coordinator following the 2008 season to become the head coach at New Mexico, Illinois has gone through 11 different offensive coordinators. Larry Fedora took the job for a few weeks early in 2009 under Ron Zook before leaving to join Oklahoma State’s staff.
Zook replaced Fedora with Mike Schultz for the 2009 season, but Schultz was fired after one season. Paul Petrino then spent two seasons with the Illini, but current Purdue coach Jeff Brohm served as the Illini’s interim offensive coordinator for the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl in 2011.
Tim Beckman used a co-offensive coordinator system in 2012, but that didn’t work as both Billy Gonzales and Chris Beatty weren’t retained following a 2-10 record by the Illini.
Bill Cubit served as the Illinois offensive coordinator from 2013 through 2015.
After Cubit was given a two-year contract in November 2015 to become the head coach after filling as the Illini interim coach in the 2015 season, he named his son, Ryan Cubit, the offensive coordinator that offseason. But both Cubits were fired in March 2016 by Whitman, and Lovie Smith brought Garrick McGee on board as his first offensive coordinator at Illinois.
But McGee only lasted two seasons, with Smith firing him after the 2017 season. Smith then hired Rod Smith as the Illini’s offensive coordinator, and that relationship lasted for three seasons before Bielema decided not to retain Rod Smith.
Which leads us back to present day and the question of what the Illini offense will look like in the fall of 2022 under a coach that’s not officially on board yet.