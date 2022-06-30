The only PGA Tour event in Illinois starts Thursday and concludes Sunday, with the John Deere Classic in Silvis. But golf is thriving in C-U, thanks to the efforts of these six former Illini who are still playing on a regular basis on the professional circuits. Sports Editor MATT DANIELS highlights how they’re faring on the course:
Thomas Detry
The 29-year-old is a constant presence at nearly every DP World Tour event, with the Belgium native tying for 15th at last weekend’s BMW International Open in Munich. He’s still in search of his first professional win on the circuit formerly known as the European Tour, but he does have two top-25 finishes this year and a runner-up effort at last year’s Scottish Open. He plays occasionally on the PGA Tour, but is in the field at this week’s DP World Tour’s Irish Open in Kilkenny, Ireland.
Michael Feagles
The newest Illini pro has played in 17 Korn Ferry Tour events and two PGA Tour events since his time with Illinois ended at the 2021 NCAA Championships. His play in 2022 has been limited to the Korn Ferry Tour — where the 24-year-old is in the field for this week’s The Ascendant presented by Blue in Berthoud, Colo., — and he is 82nd on the Korn Ferry’s points list. Feagles had his best finish when he tied for fourth at the AdventHealth Championship last month in Kansas City, Mo.
Nick Hardy
The 26-year-old has seen his profile rise in June. Finding himself in contention at the U.S. Open two weeks ago and hanging around the leaderboard at last week’s Travelers Championship, eventually tying for eighth, will do that. Hardy will try to keep his stock on the uptick in his third appearance at the John Deere Classic. If his putter can keep rolling, he can keep moving up the PGA Tour money list that currently has him 132nd with $692,388 in earnings this season.
Thomas Pieters
The only former Illini to win a pro tour event this season, Pieters nearly added a second one when the 30-year-old from Belgium finished second at the BMW International Open in Munich this past Sunday Pieters won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in late January for his sixth career win on the DP World Tour. The 34th-ranked golfer in the world at the moment, Pieters has played in all three majors so far this season, tying for 27th at the U.S. Open. Next up: this week’s Irish Open.
D.A. Points
The Pekin native is ranked right ahead of Tiger Woods in one important category this season: the PGA Tour money list. Points is 220th by making $45,522 in seven tournaments, just ahead of the $43,500 Woods has earned in two tournaments. Points has made the cut in four of the seven tournaments, a better trend than his track record at the JDC. He’s missed the cut in 13 of his 14 previous appearances ahead of his 6:56 a.m. tee time on Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Steve Stricker
The three-time JDC champion (2009, 2010 and 2011) isn’t in this year’s field, withdrawing on Tuesday because of an unspecified reason. Too bad. The 55-year-old would have attracted a crowd given his success in Silvis and since he’s still in the limelight as the U.S captain at the 2021 Ryder Cup. After a health scare last winter, he’s placed in the top 11 of all six Champions Tour events he’s played since May, including a runner-up finish this past Sunday at the U.S. Senior Open.