CHAMPAIGN — Sunday's latest Associated Press Top 25 marked Illinois football's third consecutive week among the ranked FBS teams, but it was the first time the Illini appeared on every ballot. That's without playing this weekend, with No. 17 Illinois (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) moving up one spot ahead of its Oct. 29 game at Nebraska.
The Illini were two votes shy of a unanimous ranking last week. They got them Sunday, meaning 19 of the 25 ranked teams appeared on all 63 ballots. Illinois received one vote as high as No. 13, one as low as No. 24 and 61 in between. The Illini received at least one vote at every ballot position from Nos. 13-24.
Illinois' third straight week as a ranked team is the 22nd longest active streak in the nation. The Illini were tied with Texas last week before the Longhorns lost to Oklahoma State on Saturday and fell out of the AP Top 25. Alabama has the longest active streak of being ranked at 238 polls dating back to the 2008 season.
The Illini's three-week streak is tied for the 15th longest in program history. The 1944 and 1959 teams were also ranked for three consecutive weeks at some point in the season. Illinois' longest streak — another record for coach Bret Bielema to chase — is 33 consecutive AP Top 25 appearances in the final two-plus seasons of the John Mackovic era in the late 1980s and into 1990.