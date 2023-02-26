Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
WESTMONT — It’s impossible for Nolan Miller to nail down one specific thing that was going through his head after finishing his 200-yard freestyle race on Saturday.
A Liz Brunson photo of the Champaign Central senior shows him throwing both of his hands into the air over his head, covered with a Maroons swim cap.
His mouth open in a huge, thrilled smile.
Water splashing up around him.
From the pool in which he’d just won an IHSA boys’ swimming and diving state championship.
“Winning, that’s what I came here for. That’s what I’ve been training to do since August,” Miller said. “More than the state banner, more than the state medal, I just want my (champion’s) ring. I was really excited about that.”
Miller touched the wall first at FMC Natatorium in the 200-yard freestyle state final, producing a personal-best and school-record time of 1 minute, 36.22 seconds, that outlasted Rockford East senior Camden Taylor’s 1:36.39.
It marked Miller’s first state crown, but also the first by a Champaign Central/Champaign High athlete in this meet since Payton Woods claimed the 50 freestyle title in 2016. Woods was in attendance for Saturday’s competition, as was fellow former Maroons state champion Tommy Lockman.
“Payton showed me (his) ring, and I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait,’” said Miller, who took runner-up position in last season’s 200 freestyle state final.
“I wouldn’t have it any other way, closing the door the way I did on Central,” Miller continued. “And what’s kind of overwhelmed me is I lost the 200 at my sectional freshman year in 1:45, and here I am winning state in 1:36.
“It’s so overwhelming, thinking how far I’ve come.”
Plenty of Miller’s supporters also made the trip to the Chicago suburbs for the state meet.
Miller said there were between 40 and 50 Maroons backers in attendance at the natatorium, which he felt may have constituted the second-biggest rooting section behind that of eventual team champion Hinsdale Central.
“I was ready to do whatever I had to do to get my hand on the wall first,” said Miller, whose Friday preliminary time of 1:37.58 also ranked first of all participants.
Miller knew his primary antagonist would be Taylor. He and Miller were the only two athletes to finish under 1:38 in Saturday’s championship race.
“I knew he was going to go out pretty fast, so I just wanted to stick with him. And the grand scheme was to pass him in the last 100 (yards), which I did,” Miller said. “We touched at the 150 at the same time, and I was like, ‘Oh, I’ve got it now.’
“The last three or four strokes, I was kind of saying to myself, ‘Oh, my gosh. Oh, my gosh. Oh, my gosh.’”
Taylor made it closer than Miller expected, but the Ohio State men’s swimming and diving signee prevailed when all was said and done.
Miller almost immediately was sent to the top of a podium — a new wrinkle to the state-championships celebration, Miller said — to receive his titlist medal.
“I might’ve even done an Ohio State Buckeyes thing they all do in college (to celebrate),” Miller said. “I was plenty excited. Looking back at everybody, it’s almost overwhelming. You can’t pick out a face to look at in the swarm of people.”
Miller’s day of swimming wasn’t over, however.
He still had to battle five other foes in the 500 freestyle championship race.
Miller wound up placing fifth in 4:31.05, fewer than two seconds behind winner Alex Parkinson of Naperville Neuqua Valley (4:29.39).
“I didn’t handle that very well,” said Miller, who ranked second in the 500 freestyle state final last year. “I was still riding the high. I wasn’t necessarily looking forward to my last 500 yards there. I kind of told myself, ‘I accomplished what I came here for, and I’m just going to have some fun.’”
Lots of hugs were shared between Miller and his cadre of family, friends, teammates, coaches and other backers once he received his second medal.
Miller said he’s been answering a plethora of text messages from additional well-wishers. Among those to reach out Saturday was Kip Pope, who gave Champaign High the 1965 100 breaststroke state championship.
Miller joins Pope, Bill Mulliken (1956 and 1957), Lockman (1999), Tyler McGill (2004, 2005 and 2006), Ross Moore (2006), Dan Trupin (1999, 2000 and 2001) and Woods (2016) in the Maroons’ lineage of IHSA boys’ swimming and diving state champs.
Great company.
And rare company.
“It’s not quite there all the way,” Miller said when asked if his new reality has fully set in. “I’m still waiting to be inducted into this state-champion group chat I’ve heard rumors about.”
Also on Saturday, fellow Central senior Aidan Williams earned a state medal in the 100 freestyle.
Williams was the sixth-place performer in the B final and the No. 12 finisher overall, clocking a time of 46.55, but he bumped up to 11th place when a swimmer from the A final was disqualified.