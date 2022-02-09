WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue’s Jaden Ivey posing over a made three-pointer with Illinois’ Trent Frazier writhing in pain on the ground, holding on to his left knee after a collision, had nightmare scenario written all over it in the second half Tuesday night at Mackey Arena.
The game was already slipping away from Illinois. That was bad enough. The Illini’s rally to end the first half, take the lead even, was wasted. Frazier limping off the court leaning heavily on athletic trainer Paul Schmidt was salt in an open wound.
Frazier ultimately checked back into the game after a short stint on the bench. Nothing else changed. Ivey didn’t let up from taking over the game, No. 13 Illinois couldn’t stop him and not nearly enough shots fell to make up the difference in an 84-68 victory for No. 3 Purdue in front of 14,808 raucous fans at Mackey Arena.
“We’re not going to win many ball games when Trent and Jacob Grandison go 4 of 15 and Da’Monte Williams goes 1 of 6,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We’re not going to be very good. We hung in the first half. I thought we found some composure and made a run late to take a lead. There’s a reason they’re the No. 1 offense in the country. They have great players, and they had a great player (Tuesday) that just took over in the second half.”
The atmosphere and environment for Tuesday night’s game lived up to the hype of a top-15 matchup with first place in the Big Ten on the line.
Sellout crowd. Purdue fans packed to the rafters. Pockets of orange — the Orange Krush, no less — scattered throughout the stands. An insane level of noise from the opening tip to the final buzzer.
The game wound up a bit more one-sided. Maybe not living up to all of the hype. Purdue (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten) did in the second half to Illinois what the Illini (17-6, 10-3) had done to Wisconsin and Indiana in the last week.
The Boilermakers have the No. 1 offense in the country in terms of adjusted efficiency. They showed why in the final 20 minutes, outscoring Illinois by 18 and shooting 64.5 percent from the field overall and 50 percent from three-point range in the process.
Eric Hunter Jr. started the second-half rally with nine quick points just going at Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer.
Then Ivey took control.
Purdue’s scoring leader put up 22 of his game-high 26 points in the second half while making 9 of 12 shots after halftime.
“Second half, we were just ready,” Ivey said. “When I don’t get a call — an obvious call — I get mad and take it out on the game. That’s all I really can do. I just kept playing.”
Kofi Cockburn led Illinois with 18 points and seven rebounds. Andre Curbelo added 15 points off the bench, and Plummer chipped in 14 points. All of Plummer’s points came in the first half, including a stretch of three late three-pointers that got the Illini back in the game after what had been a game-changing run by Purdue.
“We’re a good basketball team,” Underwood said. “It was an off night. We were 10-2 (in the Big Ten) coming in, and we’re still in a really good place.”