CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois football staff spent the early part of this week on the road recruiting.
They’ll be back out to end the week, too, making the most of a second bye week this season.
Because you never know who you’ll find on the recruiting trail. Or when.
Gabe Jacas was one of those bye-week finds last year for the Illini. Illinois coach Bret Bielema got a phone call from longtime Florida high school coach Jack Daniels with a clear message. The Illini would surely be interested in the Fort Pierce Central (Fla.) edge rusher.
Finding more information on Jacas wasn’t exactly straightforward. His game film wasn’t available on Hudl, so the Illinois staff tracked it down through teams Fort Pierce Central played. It was enough for Bielema to divert Illini defensive backs coach Aaron Henry to Port St. Lucie, Fla., for a closer look.
It has become a rather momentous signing day flip by Bielema and the Illini staff. Ten months after he signed with Illinois, Jacas is a fixture in the Illinois defense, starting at outside linebacker and getting named a midseason freshman All-American by The Athletic, On3 and 247Sports earlier this week.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Jacas makes an impression when he walks into a room. Illinois defensive lineman Johnny Newton said Thursday he thought the 18-year-old Jacas was a junior-college transfer when he was on campus for his visit.
But what has stood out the most to Bielema since Jacas arrived on campus for good this summer is his work ethic. An approach that’s served him well through seven games since he’s tied for the team lead with four sacks. Bielema said he remembers watching film early in training camp, with Jacas showing up and Bielema explaining drills the New York Giants did every day when Bielema was an assistant coach with them before arriving at Illinois.
“I only had like 20 minutes before my next meeting, and, of course, he would have gone for two hours,” Bielema said. “He goes, ‘Where’s that at? Where can I watch that?’ He wanted to watch all of it. I had probably five to six hours of film tape, and he immediately wanted access. He’s an incredible sponge.”
Jacas has coupled that film study and time with outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane and veteran outside linebacker Seth Coleman to refine his skill set. Illinois offensive lineman Alex Palczewski has seen the benefits of that work up close. Semi-regular one-on-one matchups with Jacas during practice gives Palczewski insight into how the freshman has already changed this season.
“He’s truly expanded his arsenal a little bit,” Palczewski said. “Earlier in fall camp, he was still getting used to it and trying to do a lot of ‘skinny guy’ moves. He’s finally able to understand he’s extremely developed, very strong and can use that to his advantage.”
It took a few games for Jacas to realize he could match power with power up front. That he could go through opposing offensive linemen just as easily — if not more so — than around them. The 24-3 home win against Virginia on Sept. 10 was the trigger, and Jacas sacked Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong twice in a five-sack game for the Illini.
“Using power is one of my favorite things to do,” Jacas said. “Realizing I can do it at this level and take over guys and knowing I had the strength and ability to do it has really been helping out my game a lot. The ‘skinny moves’ are all good and all, but using power is really good, too.”
What Jacas has accomplished through the first seven games of his Illinois career is an easy talking point. So is his physical makeup. But Palczewski is seeing the same traits the Illinois coaching staff has the last few months.
“The one thing I love about him is he’s not complacent,” Palczewski said. “His work ethic is unmatched. No matter what happens, he’s always out there in the back on a stationary bag always doing extra work. He’s trying, truly, to be an expert at his craft. … The way that he’s been working and coming in and doing extra after practice and learning and asking how to get better is why I’m proud of him.”
Jacas’ teammates and coaches aren’t the only ones noticing either.
“There have been times where scouts will be out at practice and are like, ‘Who is that kid?’” Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “I’m like, ‘You have to wait a while.’”