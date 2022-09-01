CHAMPAIGN — Gabe Jacas got the “No wrestling” declaration from Bret Bielema when he arrived on campus this summer.
The Illinois freshman outside linebacker, who won back-to-back state wrestling titles for Fort Pierce Central (Fla.) in 2021 and 2022, wasn’t the only one to receive that message. Freshman offensive lineman Hunter Whitenack got it, too.
Call it the “Julian Pearl Corollary.” If the former Danville standout turned starting left tackle can miss most of spring practices with a thumb injury suffered on the basketball court, extracurricular sporting activities for everyone can be put on the back burner for four to five years.
But probably just four years when it comes to Jacas.
The 6-foot-3, 265-pound freshman played in Saturday’s season-opening 38-6 win against Wyoming, and his first opportunity on the field came before Bielema turned to second- and third-string options as the lead against the Cowboys grew.
A redshirt for Jacas this season, then, seems unlikely. Bielema might not provide an official depth chart, but the Port St. Lucie, Fla., native would be in the two-deep if it was available for public consumption.
Putting some of his wrestling skill set to good use.
“You see how strong and how powerful he is and when he’s doing the right things, how easy it looks for him,” Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said. “He understands leverage, for sure. That, definitely, in his position, goes a long way and carries over with his pass-rush ability and his ability to get on and off blocks.”
Jacas finished with just a single tackle in Saturday’s win against Wyoming, but Walters was pleased with the way the true freshman handled himself in his college debut. Jacas was challenged, too, with the Cowboys’ starting offensive tackles checking in at 6-7, 315 pounds and 6-6, 312 pounds.
The two-time state champion wrestler knew how to handle them — at least from a physical standpoint.
“Wrestling definitely helps with shifting weight and just moving people in general,” Jacas said. “Definitely using your hands and using your body weight as a technique.”
Jacas showed up in Champaign ready for the Big Ten physically. Not all freshman outside linebackers are created equally, and Jacas has 40 pounds on classmate Jared Badie.
“A lot of confidence,” Jacas said his physicality gives him. “Most guys are coming in at 200 pounds. I’m coming in at 250-260. It’s an advantage coming in as a freshman.”
Jacas quickly drew the Illinois defensive staff’s attention this summer. A dust-up with freshman tight end Henry Boyer during a session in the weight room illustrated both players’ mindset. Both wanted the next rep. Neither was thrilled that the other tried to take it.
“That’s awesome,” Illinois outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane said. “That’s competition. That’s the kind of culture that we want. We want guys who love football. It’s hard to find that a lot these days in the recruiting world. These guys want to work, they want to be great and they want to put in the time to do so, and, by God, you’re not going to take my rep and if you do, we’re going to have words. That’s OK.”
Jacas isn’t just coasting on his physical gifts. The Illinois freshman said he spent the summer and fall training camp watching how veteran outside linebackers Seth Coleman and Ezekiel Holmes approached the position in addition to taking in every direction possible from Kane and Walters. Some of it was new for Jacas — he never dropped into coverage in high school — so nailing down technique was important.
Both Kane and Walters praised Jacas during training camp. He knew it, but didn’t let it derail him from being ready to play in the opener if — and ultimately when — his name was called.
“Definitely a good thing, but I’m not getting too complacent,” Jacas said of that praise. “Taking it day by day and just keep working. This is just the beginning. I’ve set my bar to a high standard. I think I bring a higher expectation when it comes to playing the outside linebacker position. The coaches trust me.”