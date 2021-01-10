CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema has added yet another member to his first Illinois football staff, with Terrance Jamison being named the defensive line coach on Sunday.
Jamison's hire was announced about three hours after Ben Miller was named the Illini tight ends coach.
"Terrance is a former player of mine who has developed as a student coach, to a graduate assistant and to coach defensive lines across the country in Division I football," Bielema said in a statement. "He is a native of the state of Illinois and will be a great addition to our recruiting effort, as well as the development of our student-athletes on the football field to help us win championships here at the University of Illinois."
Jamison is a Thornton Township High product who went on to play football at Wisconsin when Bielema was the Badgers' coach. Jamison competed on the defensive line between 2005 and 2007 before joining Wisconsin's coaching staff in 2008.
Jamison also has spent time on coaching staffs Edgewood (Wis.) High School, California, Florida Atlantic, Texas Tech, Air Force and Purdue. He was the Boilermakers' defensive line coach during the 2020 season.
"Coach Bielema’s leadership laid the foundation of my coaching career,” Jamison said in a statement. “I would not be the coach I am today without that. This is a tremendous opportunity to grow and serve at one of the finest institutions in the country."
Jamison's 2019 campaign in charge of Air Force's defensive line saw the Falcons finish seventh nationally in rushing defense (100.5 yards per game), 17th in scoring defense (319.6 yards per game) and 20th in scoring defense (19.8 points per game).
Jamison will take over an Illini defensive line that returns senior Jamal Woods and is still waiting on eligibility decisions from fellow seniors Roderick Perry II and Isaiah Gay. Illinois will miss Owen Carney Jr. on the line, as he entered the transfer portal last month.
Jamison also joins an Illinois staff that includes Tony Petersen at offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach, Cory Patterson at running backs coach, Ben Miller at tight ends coach, Bart Miller at offensive line coach, Ryan Walters at defensive coordinator, Tank Wright at strength and conditioning coach and Mark Taurisani at chief of staff.