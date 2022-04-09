Jay Simpson | AAU programs should think about kids, not cash
Nowadays, I feel like the price to play AAU basketball is insane.
I’m aware some people may not feel the same as me, and that’s fine, but I’m standing firm on this one.
When I was growing up and playing AAU, I was lucky enough to be a part of teams that were completely free and didn’t require any money unless you wanted personal spending cash.
Of course, not all teams have the luxury of being able to waive costs for players, and I know first-hand that it does cost a pretty penny for teams to get into tournaments.
What I also know is that some programs are ridiculously over-charging families. Parents are already struggling enough trying to make ends meet while at the same time, doing anything they can so that their child can have the opportunity to play the sport they love.
Some programs charge anywhere from $750 to $1,000 per kid a summer, which is not right at all. If you have 10 to 12 players on a team and they all have to pay $1,000 to attend seven tournaments over the summer and each tournament may cost a team $800, give or take, then where is the rest of the money going?
Players and families still have to provide their own transportation, hotel rooms and food. That is my biggest issue. I feel as if some programs are trying to make a profit off of the kids when it shouldn’t be that way if it’s truly for and about the children.
I’m not against people having to pay to play at all because I understand how it works. But overcharging families for your own benefit and profiting off of people who are already struggling isn’t a good look.
This isn’t directed to anyone in particular. I’m speaking in general because there a lot of programs with the wrong intentions. Their mind is on the money instead of exposure and experience for the youths.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.