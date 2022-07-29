Jay Simpson | An impressive Illini team is on the horizon
I went to watch the Illinois men’s basketball team practice again on Wednesday.
I know at the beginning of the summer I did a lot of praising Skyy Clark, but this Jayden Epps kid is going to be a stud.
His ability to lead and stay poised, plus his toughness, really stood out among the rest of the guards.
Although he is a freshman, I believe he will eventually turn into the team’s leader or captain.
I’m growing into a really big Brad Underwood fan. The way the Illinois coach interacts with his team and his staff is next level. He really loves everyone around him, and he’s not just in it for the check.
He talks firm, but with respect, and he knows exactly what to say to bring the best out of each and every one of his players and staff. He holds everyone accountable, and he allows them to hold him accountable, as well. That is a recipe for success and will improve the chemistry of the whole program from top to bottom.
Assistant coach Tim Anderson is a great pickup for Underwood’s staff because he brings the toughness out of the players the most.
He’s from Chicago, so he brings that intensity with everything he does, and it’s rubbing off on everyone in a good way. The mentality is to be tougher than everyone they come against, and they are on the right path.
I’m positive they will open a lot of eyes this year as they will look like a totally different squad than the previous years. They are much more athletic and will be able to get out and run in transition with the best of them.
I’m excited to see what the transfer from Baylor, Matthew Mayer, brings to the team.
He can give them instant offense and will probably lead the team in scoring, but I want to see if he can defend just as well.
If they can get him to buy in on both ends of the floor, then Illinois in in a good spot. Mayer will do great things this season. He’s that good.
Illini fans, get ready because this might be a special year.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.