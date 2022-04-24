It seems as if the Illinois men’s basketball team is looking to hit the ground running next season. They will be a completely different looking team, and I can’t say that I’m not anxious for it.
The word around town is that the Illini have been in touch with former No. 1 player in the country and recent Memphis Tigers transfer Emoni Bates.
For those who don’t know who he his, Bates just wrapped up his freshman season at Memphis under Penny Hardaway, and let’s just say it didn’t go as planned. Bates reclassified and enrolled in college a year earlier than he was supposed to hoping to get ahead but that didn’t work in his favor, either.
After a bumpy season with the Tigers, Bates decided it was best for him to go elsewhere, and to be honest, Illinois wouldn’t t be a bad fit for him. He has been compared to Kevin Durant for basically his whole life, so we know he can score the ball at en elite level. He actually played AAU ball with Skyy Clark and Ty Rodgers in middle school so they already have that connection on the court, and they way those young guys get up and down the court, it would be a sight to see.
I’m not sure what’s going to happen with this, but I can say if Brad Underwood was to pull it off, they will be a top-15 team in the country for sure.
I’ve been a fan of Bates since he was a young kid, and from then I could tell, he would be a star. His parents have done a great job raising him and keeping his head on straight.
As far as his time under Coach Penny, I’m sure he learned from his experience there and is ready to show the world what he can really do next season.
Let’s just hope it’s in an Illinois jersey!