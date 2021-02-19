If I had to choose, Ayo Dosunmu would definitely be the 2021 Wooden Award winner.
He is the ultimate closer in college basketball, and he’s been doing it for a few years now.
I remember watching him when he first arrived at Illinois and the areas he struggled in, he’s almost perfected them now. Staying in college three years has helped his game out tremendously and raised his stock.
When you look at other point guards in today’s game, a lot of them are younger than Dosunmu with a lot more hype, and some may even have a better upside, but none can outplay him. I don’t care about any of the clout the other players have, Dosunmu is a winner, and you can tell it means something to him.
I would want him on my team if I was a coach. I’m not saying the other guys aren’t winners and won’t do whatever it takes, but it’s just something that sticks out about him that the other guys don’t have. Maybe it’s maturity because he’s a little older and he’s experienced a lot more on the college level than they have.
I go back and forth with people all of the time about this topic, and they fail to realize the type of talent and competition he has to go against every night. He’s in the Big Ten, arguably the best conference in college basketball, so there is never a night off. Players in a lower-level conference may be able to take a break and a game or two because the teams they are playing aren’t up to par. It’s a dogfight every night Dosunmu steps on that floor, and I haven’t seen him lose too many.
The kid’s a stud.