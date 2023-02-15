One thing I can say about the Big Ten is that road games are not for the weak.
Not only is it the best conference in America, but it has some of the most hostile, high-energy and disrespectful arenas in the country. As a big-time competitor, I wouldn’t want it any other way. I’m not sure about you all but having that back against the wall, us versus the whole arena type of feeling before games is what fueled me and gave me the motivation I needed to go out and give it my all.
Unfortunately, due to my career-ending heart condition, I wasn’t able to play at every single arena in the Big Ten, but the ones I did get a chance to experience were nothing short of just that. I’ll give a list of my top three toughest Big Ten arenas to play at and what made them so tough because although they were all similar, they were still different in their own ways.
The toughest arena I’ve ever played in is, by far, Indiana University’s Assembly Hall. The things they were saying to us were so rude that it was funny. I mean, they found ways to figure out so much of our personal business, it started to feel like someone from our side was telling them. They had family pictures of us, mugshots of family members and even had photoshopped pics of us with dresses and wigs on, which was the funniest of it all. Indiana and Purdue have been rivals forever and it’s one of the best rivalries in the country. That game is on the same level as North Carolina versus Duke, so I wouldn’t expect anything less when it comes to taunting. That is what makes the rivalry exciting.
Another tough place to play was Michigan State University’s Breslin Center. Their fans were bad, but not nearly as bad as IU. The most difficult thing about playing there was that you knew it would be a 40-minute dog fight. Coach Tom Izzo and staff take pride in having the most physical team in the country year in and year out, so you had to be ready to man up when you played against them.
Not only were they super physical, but they were very talented as well and had multiple All-Americans and NBA talents. I had to go against players like Adreian Payne, Bryn Forbes and Gary Harris, who all ended up in the league.
Playing at the Assembly Hall (now State Farm Center) on the University of Illinois campus was another tough place to play. Not because of the Illini being overly physical or anything of that nature, but because it’s my hometown where all of my friends and family reside. I gave out around 30 tickets and that’s not even including the people who purchased their own.
Even though I was happy to play in front of all of my people, I was more nervous than ever because I didn’t want to mess up. I wanted to put on a show for them. After all of my emotions settled down, I ended up playing really well and we were able to come out with the win, beating Illinois 66-58 on Jan. 15, 2014. My friends and family were all pleased with my play and that will easily go down as one of my favorite games ever.
A few games after, my career ended abruptly and I was forced to retire.
To all of the young hoopers, never take it for granted and enjoy every minute of it. Play your hardest every time you step on the floor no matter what arena you’re playing in because there are people who would die to be in your position.
Much love and good luck to the Illinois men’s basketball team as the Illini play on the road again this Saturday at Indiana. Let’s bring back a win.