The second annual Coleman Carrodine Alumni Game presented by Leadaz Sports will take place this Saturday evening at Champaign Central High School.
The doors will open at 4 p.m., with a three-point shootout at 5 p.m. and then tip-off at 6 p.m.
Tickets for this event will be $10, and they will go on sale Friday from 4-6 p.m. at Central, or you have the option pay at the door.
If you were in attendance at last year’s inaugural game at Coleman Carrodine Gym pitting former Central boys’ basketball players going up against former Centennial boys’ basketball players, then you know it’s an event that you do not want to miss.
The game will feature some of the best hoopers to ever put on a Central and Centennial uniform, and we will battle it out once again. We have multiple pro hoopers coming back to put on a show for our community, and this will be great for the youth.
It’ll give them a chance to actually meet these guys in person rather than just hearing the stories.
This year, things will get a little spicy for a popular basketball family in our community. Mike and Tim Finke will face off for the first time against one another as Tim will suit up for Central again and Mike will be suiting up for the Centennial alumni squad this year to add another dynamic player to their rotation.
I never got a chance to play against Mike in high school, so it will be exciting to match up against him. I know the crowd will enjoy two former Big Ten players going at it and having some fun against each other.
Although this game will be competitive because we both don’t want to lose, it’s all love and it’ll be a good day for our entire community to come out and have some fellowship.
We will put on a great show, and we want to welcome everyone to come out and have a good time. Last year, we didn’t have any issues before or after the event, and everyone got home safe and sound.
Let’s keep it the same way this year please.
Can’t wait to see you all Saturday.