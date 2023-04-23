The summer time and offseason is where the most work is put in.
An old coach of mine used to tell us all the time that players are made in the offseason, and he was a absolutely right. During the season you don’t really have time to fine tune every weakness you have. You just have to play through them and play more towards your strengths. You have so many other obligations that it’s hard to focus only on what you’re not as good at when you need to keep your strengths sharp, too.
Thursday evening, my kids and I got invited to watch the Illini men’s basketball team work out and play pickup games with a few recruits, and it was super exciting and high energy.
The two players that stuck out the most were Ty Rodgers and Dain Dainja. Rodgers showed that he has been working on his offensive skill set as he made some elite plays, and he knocked his jumpers down the whole day.
Dainja was just a complete beast out there. I mean, he was rebounding, blocking shots and scoring in a wide variety of ways at a very high level. He looked like a pro out there, a real grown man amongst boys.
The offseason is just beginning, so I can only imagine where these guys take their games to in the next four to five months.
You are hearing it here first: Dainja will have a monster season next year, and I can tell by his preparation that he’s ready for the challenge.
I’m excited to see what pieces coach Brad Underwood and his staff can get from the portal to fill some of the open roster spots. They hosted a few recruits this past week that would be very good fits, in my opinion. They seemed to really enjoy the campus and all of the facilities, as well as the team.
Everybody got along and looked as if there could be some really nice chemistry. Once again, there will be a lot of new faces next year, but I believe they will be just fine and still one of the better teams in the conference.
It all starts in the offseason, though. They have to put the work in to be the team we know they can be.