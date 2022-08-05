Jay Simpson | Eager for another round of Central-Centennial
The time has finally come.
The highly anticipated Coleman Carrodine Alumni Game will take place at 6 p.m. this Saturday at Centennial High School in Champaign.
I believe this basketball event will be huge for the community and will probably sell out fast. The tickets go on sale at noon Saturday and doors will open at 4:30 p.m., so plan to get there early if possible.
This game will feature alumni from both Central and Centennial who used to suit up for the Maroons and Chargers. Each team is loaded with talent, and you don’t want to miss the show.
I would like to give a huge thanks to Sonny Walker for putting this event together and to Javae Wright for lacing us all up with his Leadaz Brand gear. His brand provided us practice uniforms, socks, compressions, sandals and game uniforms, and we couldn’t be more grateful for it.
It’s going to be an honor for me to be able to share the court with some of the guys I looked up to as a young kid such as Verdell Jones, Ducky Stewart and Spencer Johnson. Those guys paved the way for my generation and really set the tone for Central basketball.
I can remember times my teammates and I came up with excuses to leave our middle school practice early just to run across town to get a good seat at the Central-Centennial game.
Back then, the rivalry was the real deal and the whole city used to come out every time they played each other.
That is the type of environment and feel we are trying to bring back on Saturday.
We want this to be a positive event for the community so that we can continue to have it for years to come.
Lets all remember to be respectful on stay on our best behavior. Come represent your school, catch up with old friends and most importantly have a great time watching a really good game.
I hope to see you all there.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.