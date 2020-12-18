Jay Simpson | How would I defend Kofi?
From the eyes of a former Big Ten big man, what stands out most about Illinois center Kofi Cockburn, other than his huge frame, is his undeniable potential and his will to get better.
Kofi is one of the most physically-gifted collegiate athletes in the country, and it’s not even close. His broad shoulders and big body reminds me of a young Shaq or Dwight Howard.
Even though Kofi has improved his post game tremendously, those two guys were probably a little more offensively polished than him at this point in their careers, but he definitely has the potential to get there along with the work ethic.
Kofi is a nightmare for any other big man he goes against, and they all know they have to come in mentally ready to take on that load. He reminds me of Devin Williams, a former big man at West Virginia. Williams was, by far, the strongest player I had to play against in all of my college career at Purdue.
He was a year younger than me, but he had grown man strength at an early age. Due to my versatile skill set, I was able to get the best of Williams multiple times by using his strengths against him.
If I ever had to play against Kofi, I would try to keep him as far away from the basket as I possibly could.
I know if he gets me on that block I’ll have some trouble on my hands. The good thing about it is, he’d have to guard me too, and I think I’m a little more versatile than he is used to having to guard, so that may give me the upper hand.
It would, for sure, be a game to see.
