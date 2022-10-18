My favorite time of the year is back and all of the superstars are healthy and ready to roll.
Opening night of the 2022-23 NBA season is in the books and I’m locked in for the first full slate of games tonight.
LeBron James started his 20th NBA season and to put icing on the cake, he’s only about 1,300 points away from passing the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the top spot in league history. Once he does, there should be no more debates about who’s the best player of all-time.
With all of the accolades he has strung together, I don’t know if there’s another NBA player in history with a resume that compares to LeBron’s. I may sound a little biased but outside of LeBron being my favorite player, I don’t think there is a better player to ever touch a basketball.
I’m looking forward to doing more game reviews and giving my own feedback from them. Getting more in-depth with my material and staying consistent are a few areas I need to improve on and when I do, my writing will go to the next level. I appreciate you all for staying loyal and being with me along this journey.
Much love!