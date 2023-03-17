March Madness is here and it’s going to be an interesting run for a lot of teams.
But the team I’m focused on the most is Purdue. I really think they have a true shot at winning it all this year and that says a lot seeing that they weren’t even raked in the preseason polls and now they’ve locked down a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. That’s a big-time accomplishment.
I want to give credit to coach Matt Painter for the amazing job he’s done with his program. He has turned it into one of the premier college basketball programs in the country, and his teams are good year in and year out.
This year proves his ability to bring the best out of his players because nobody thought this team, with an all-freshman backcourt, would be this good so early. To be completely honest, I thought this would be a growing year and for sure didn’t expect Zach Edey to be having the monster year he’s having. In my opinion, he’s the clear-cut National Player of the Year by a long shot. The numbers he is putting up and how dominating he is every night is something Purdue fans haven’t seen in a long time.
I’m so proud of that team and everybody who has contributed to their success. I wish them nothing but the best and I hope they can bring that national championship trophy back to West Lafayette, Ind., where it belongs.
If everything plays out how I hope it does, then my children and I will be attending the Elite Eight. I never got the chance to experience an NCAA tournament while I was playing for the Boilermakers, nor have I ever experienced being a fan in person, so this will be a first for all of us.
Let’s take it one game at a time starting with the game tonight against Fairleigh Dickinson. We can’t come into the game underestimating anyone because we know that hasn’t worked out well for us in the past. We have to stick to what works for us and play every game from here on out like it’s our last because it could potentially be just that.
Good luck to my guys. Boiler Up!