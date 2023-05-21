I was never the type of kid that wanted to join the track team growing up, but knowing what I know now, I should’ve started the sport at an early age.
Track is the one sport that correlates to any sport that causes you to run.
Some of the best and fastest professional athletes in the world ran track, and it definitely paid off. I’m encouraging parents to get their kids in track because it will have some long-term benefits that you cannot get anywhere else.
Among the Centennial, Champaign Central and Urbana boys’ programs, we are sending a total of 23 events down state, and that is not including what our girls’ teams did. This is a track town whether our community wants to admit it or not.
Track isn’t the most attractive sport nor is it the most understood, but I’m starting to realize it’s the most important because if you can’t run and jump properly then it effects everything else (basketball, volleyball, baseball and football).
I say all that to say this: We have a lot of student-athletes, particularly Black track athletes, who don’t get the attention that they should. I’m going to take it upon myself to help shine some light on these young athletes because they work their butts off just like any other sport.
I’d like to give a shoutout to Josh Sterling, track-and-field coach at Centennial High School.
Coach Josh has known me since I was about 11 or 12 years old and has always been a positive role model to me. He doesn’t get the credit or respect he deserves in this community. The man will do anything to make sure that any kid he comes in contact with has a fair chance at success. He’s not only a track coach but he coaches basketball as well and has proven to be one of the best at both.
Please keep doing what you’re doing, Coach.
I appreciate everything you’ve done for me over the years and even more what you continue to do with our youth.
Much love!