There is nothing like postseason play.
The feeling you get knowing that it’s win or go home is what you work so hard for. Moments like those will show who’s been putting in the most work. Everybody is bringing their best game every night, nothing less, and that’s the beauty of it.
Postseason can make or break you. You can be a highly-touted player all year long, have a bad postseason and now your draft stock is in jeopardy. You can also not be the most highly touted player, have an outstanding postseason and increase your draft stock tremendously.
I remember my first college postseason, and it was shockingly intense to say the least.
I didn’t understand the seriousness coming into it, but it didn’t take long to adapt. There is no more joking and slacking around at all and everybody, from coaches to managers, had to be completely focused and locked in for us to make the run we wanted to.
Unfortunately, it didn’t happen during my college basketball career at Purdue, but the experience was great and showed me what it takes to be en elite player and team.
Proper preparation prevents poor performance is a saying that I’ve lived by since a young kid. You get out what you put in, so if you’re not putting in championship-quality work, then you won’t be a champion. It’s simple.
This postseason, I am rooting for Purdue, of course, and Illinois. With the way Illinois is playing, I truly believe they can make a Final Four run and be a contender. Purdue is my alma mater, so it’s only right I want them to go all the way, but they are a young team who will be really good in the near future.
It’s finally March, and I’m ready for the madness!
