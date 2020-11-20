As a child, I always dreamed of hearing my name called on NBA draft night.
I even used to set my room up as the draft and have my younger brother announce me as the No. 1 pick over and over again to the point where I really started to believe that I was going to be the first pick in the draft when my time came.
Unfortunately, God had some other things in store for me, so I never got to experience hearing my name called.
I did get to witness one of my close friends, former Purdue teammate A.J. Hammons, get drafted to the Dallas Mavericks, and although I was still very excited for him, it just wasn’t the same because we had planned on both of us getting drafted on the same night.
Sometimes things don’t go as planned, and I was always taught that when life threw me lemons, to make lemonade.
As we all know, the 2020 NBA draft took place on Wednesday night and 60 players got to see their dream come true.
Some may have a little more to prove than others, but they were all blessed with the opportunity to hear their names called on draft night.
Although this draft wasn’t the deepest we’ve seen with high-profile players outside of the top three picks, some teams gained some really beneficial pieces.
I’m a huge LaMelo Ball fan, and I was pushing for him to get that No. 1 spot, but Anthony Edwards might be more NBA ready than Ball at this point in their young careers.
They are both great young players, along with James Wiseman. I believe these three would have made immediate impacts on any team that would have picked them. I’m not as sold on some of the other guys drafted, but wish them all the best of luck.
