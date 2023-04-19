The NBA playoffs are underway and they’ve been nothing less than what we all expect playoff basketball to be.
Each game I’ve gotten a chance to tune in to has had quite the atmosphere, a real playoff type of vibe. As we all know, there is a big difference between the regular-season games and the playoff games in the NBA.
Some players may not play half the season due to load management just to be ready to go by playoff time.
I don’t agree with that, but I understand that as a professional athlete, you want to be as prepared and healthy as possible as you make your championship run. So I get it.
This is the part of the season where we get to see the best players in the whole world compete at the highest level all for one common goal. Sometimes, things get a little chippy and players let their competitive spirits get the best of them, but it’s all a part of the game and what makes it exciting to watch and be a true fan of the game.
I’ve been watching the playoffs for as long as I can remember, and the best playoff run I’ve ever witnessed was when LeBron James won his first ring with the Miami Heat in 2012.
I’m not sure if you all remember the season before that, they lost to the Dallas Mavericks and James received so much hate for losing especially after his famous press conference where he promised multiple championships.
That next year, he came out smoking hot and took the league on a tear. Everyone knew James was a freak of nature and was a force to be reckoned with, but I don’t think anybody expected him to come out the gate playing like that.
Normally, it takes players a few games in to catch their rhythm but not him. He came in making a statement from the very first preseason game. He let it be known from that point that what happened the previous year wouldn’t happen again and that they would be the champs that year, and they did exactly that.
The competitiveness of James and how he approached every game with a kill-or-be-killed mentality really took my mindset to another level, and I’m glad I was able to witness it.
As we all know, basketball was and still is a major part of my life and will be forever. I love to watch it and I do a lot of studying, so that when my time to join a college coaching staff comes, I’ll be all the way prepared.
I’ll take what I’ve learned from over the years and apply it to my team, and hopefully, we will play every game like a playoff game.