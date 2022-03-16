It’s March Madness, and I have a feeling this year’s NCAA tournament will be one for the ages.
The talent level in college basketball is through the roof and by far the most skilled set of players I’ve seen in a long time.
The Big Ten Conference alone has at least eight guys that could potentially play at the next level next season, and by next level, I mean the NBA.
Jaden Ivey, in my opinion, is the best NBA prospect in the Big Ten. This is a biased opinion. I feel the way I do because although he still has a lot to improve on, his ability to get out and run in transition plus make athletic plays is something you don’t normally see college kids doing at the level he’s doing it.
He has all-world athleticism and he hasn’t even received the real pro training yet so I can only imagine how much his game will expand when he gets to the league.
Another player who really caught my eye this year and who outside of Ivey might be my favorite collegiate player is Paolo Banchero from Duke University. His 6-foot-10 250 pound frame plus elite skill set reminds me a lot of myself.
I’m not saying I was as good as Banchero, who is the ACC freshman of the year, but my game was similar to say the least. This kid is a bonafide pro, and there’s no doubt in my mind that he will be a household name and a NBA star in just a few years.
He can dominate a game in so many ways but what I love the most is his toughness. The kid won’t back down from anyone. I’ve seen him in summer leagues going toe-to-toe with some of the best NBA players in the game and held his own.
He’s going to be special.
There are a lot more players across the country I could name, and honestly, I can go on and on but these two players have something in them that stuck out the most to me. They have heart and both are tough as nails, which will only benefit them in the long run.
I’m curious to see how this postseason plays out and how far the two of them can lead their teams. I want Banchero to have success this postseason, but I’m a Purdue boy at heart so if they happen to match up at any point I’m going to have to roll with my guys from West Lafayette.