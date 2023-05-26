I can go on and on about PJ Keaton, who’s been nothing short of a big brother to me. From battling it out in the gym, to being teammates in ProAms, to sitting and talking hoops for hours.
This is a great hire for the Champaign Central boys’ basketball team, and it’s even better that’s he’s one of our own. I couldn’t be more proud of him, and I know the community will support him to the fullest.
When I found out he was applying for the job, I knew he would get it because I just felt like it was his time. He’s been a freshman coach at Central, a junior varsity coach and a varsity assistant, so it’s only right to give him the head-coaching job. I watched first-hand how hard he worked and how much he sacrificed to make sure he was prepared for this position whenever the time came.
Being the head coach of a varsity program is not an easy task, especially when you have the pressure of it not only being in your hometown but the same school you played for. I believe he is the perfect fit for it because I’ve never seen him fold under pressure, only rise to the occasion, and that’s why I’m excited to see what future holds for the Maroons.
Who knows, you all may even see me on staff because this is something I would most definitely want to be a part of.
PJ, this is something we have had many talks about, and I feel like you spoke it into existence for yourself. The time is here and on behalf of all of your homeboys, we are proud of you man.
They chose the right person to not only teach the kids the game of basketball but you will do great at teaching them the game of life. You do things the right way and you keep God first, so there is no way you won’t succeed. We believe in you bro, and we know you’re going to do great things for the CMB family.
Congratulations again and much love.