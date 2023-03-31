Things are going to be different around Central High School without LeConte Nix’s contagious high energy.
He is one of the coaches that really pushed me to be not only the best athlete I can be during my days at Central, but also the best young man I can be as well.
He was a coach who showed no favoritism whatsoever and to him, color and race didn’t matter at all.
In fact, I don’t even think he sees color when looking at a kid. He only sees their heart, which is what makes him so special.
Some coaches can only relate to the kids that come from the same type of backgrounds but Nix could relate to anyone, and that’s why he is so loved and respected by all of his current players and alumni.
Kids from all races and ethnicities felt comfortable with him. I would call Nix the ultimate people person. Not everyone has that kind of swag where they literally get along with anyone they come across. During his two-decade long coaching career that came to end Wednesday when he resigned as the Central boys’ basketball coach, he may not have always had the most talented team. But one thing you can count on is that his teams were always well-disciplined and they played hard until the end. It didn’t matter what sport it was either.
He brought that energy that made a kid want to run through a brick wall for him. Even though it’s impossible, he gave us the confidence and courage to believe we could do anything from the way he coached us. He believed in us and made us feel like we were supposed to beat anyone we played against. He’s a big reason why I have the competitive edge I have today.
I want to say thank you to Nix for everything you’ve done for myself and all of the other young athletes whose lives you touched through the years. I’m grateful to say that I knew you and played for you and you will definitely be missed around these parts.
I wish you nothing but the best with your future endeavors and hope you get to watch all the Jacksonville Jaguars games you can handle. You’ve been nothing but a positive role model and perfect example of what commitment is.
Much love coach!