There has been a big Skyy Clark buzz going around town for a while now but nobody actually knew for sure what was going to happen. People knew Illinois had a chance to steal him, but at the same time, it kind of sounded a little too good to be true.
Clark is a highly touted recruit who could have ultimately went to any college in America. He has really good size at the point guard position at 6-foot-3 with the perfect frame to match. The kid is a matchup nightmare and a super electrifying talent, and Illinois lucked up with this one.
I’m interested in seeing who will join him in either committing or transferring to Illinois. I think him committing here just opened up a lot of doors and will put the Illini on the map more than they already were.
This is the first five-star point guard they’ve had since Dee Brown, and I’m pretty sure we all remember the type of impact he had on not only the Big Ten but NCAA basketball as a whole.
With the loss of Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier, this pickup came right on time. If Illinois can somehow get transfer target Terrence Shannon Jr., which is looking really possible now, the Illini will be one of the best teams in the country for sure. The rebuilding process is about to start and I think they will handle it just fine.
My kids and I are going to attend as many games as possible next season and, of course, we will be the biggest Illinois fans until they play against Purdue and then we are going to have to roll with the Boilers.
Congrats to Coach Underwood and the rest of the staff for securing one of the best point guards in the country.
That is a big-time move in the right direction for the program.