We will never see another LeBron James
At the start of Tuesday’s late-night game between the Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder in Los Angeles, LeBron James was only 36 points away from making history and becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, passing the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
You would think with him achieving something so significant that he would have the support of practically everyone, but that is not the case at all here.
James is the most hated athlete ever, in my opinion, and the majority of the hate is for no reason.
Disliking him has become the trendy thing to do through the years and people swear he isn’t as good as advertised, even after he’s proved it time after time.
They try to compare him to Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, when in all reality, each one of those guys were great in their own ways. Jordan and Bryant had more similar playing styles with a killer instinct second to none, and James is something the world had never seen before given his size with that much speed and athleticism. He is a real freak of nature.
I can’t believe this is Year 20 for him and he’s still adding to his long list of accolades. I can remember all the way back to 2003 when he was accused of taking an H2 Hummer as a gift before he actually went to the league. Now, he’s going to pass up Abdul-Jabbar’s’ scoring mark.
James will go down as one of the most iconic people ever. I’m so grateful I got to experience it and not only see him play but get to know him on a personal level — from having conversations with him at his camp to actually playing against him and getting my lip busted as he drove the lane for one of his famous one-handed tomahawk dunks.
He has been an idol to me through the years. What makes it even better is that he’s been able to do so without getting into any legal troubles or getting his name into any unnecessary off-the-court drama one time his whole career.
That’s just as impressive as his play on the court because being that much of a superstar, I could only imagine the temptation he faces on a day-to-day basis.
All in all, I just wanted to give him his flowers once again for being who he is, a cultural icon and hero for so many of us in the world.
People can say whatever they want to about the man, but they can’t say he wasn’t a great leader and didn’t leave it all on the court.
Not only will he go down as the leading scorer, but in some peoples’ eyes, the best to ever touch a basketball.
His days in the league are numbered and I feel like instead of people hating on him, now is the time we all should really appreciate him because we will never see another LeBron James.
