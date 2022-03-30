jay simpson

Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy...showers and thundershowers this morning...more widespread storms during the afternoon hours, some locally heavy. High 67F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Windy with showers continuing overnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.