jay simpson

I think it’s safe to say my kids were completely torn after hearing about Andre Curbelo’s departure from the Illinois men’s basketball program.
From day one, my children and I have been huge Curbelo fans and we loved having him be a part of the team and our community for the past two years.
I understand it doesn’t really matter what anyone else thinks. Curbelo and his family are going to do what’s best for him and his career. If they feel like transferring is the best way to go, as a fan of his, I support it. But to be completely honest, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t see this coming from a mile away.
Ever since he suffered the concussion and had to go through protocols, which caused him to miss multiple games, things seem to have been going downhill.
During his absence, the team looked like they were finally getting on the same page. Everyone was in sync with one another and they had a nice rhythm going for themselves.
When Curbelo came back, he just couldn’t get in sync with the team and it seemed as if he tried to be the hero quite often when that’s not what the team needed from him.
As his minutes started to decrease, I could sense that this probably wasn’t an ideal situation for him anymore and that he would most likely look to go elsewhere.
My prediction is that he will go somewhere closer to home with a faster-pace offense that allows him to get out in transition and play loose. His flashy style of play will fit better in a run-and-gun type of offense and that is not what the Big Ten is about.
Curbelo had his highs and lows as an Illini but his highs outweighed the lows in my opinion. People are going to have their own opinions on him as a player and that’s fine, but my family and I will be fans of his wherever he goes. I wish him the best of luck and I hope he finds the best situation for himself.