At last weekend’s Central Illinois Youth Football League jamboree at the Rantoul Family Sports Complex, the talent level was through the roof — from peewee to the varsity kids.
The turnout was great despite the heat.
I love to watch kids compete at a high level, especially my own.
Both of my sons are playing in the league this year and they both surprised me with how they did. This is my youngest son’s first year in pads, and he looks like he’s been doing it for years. He’s strong, fast and has really good vision and IQ for a 7-year-old. Playing with his older brother and cousins is starting to pay off for him.
My oldest son is 9 and is as skilled of a player as I’ve seen at that age — and I’m not saying this because he’s my son.
He still has a lot to improve on but, in my opinion, will develop into an elite quarterback soon. He is eager to get better each and every day.
When you have talent, plus the work ethic to match, you will stand out because that’s rare nowadays.
Nobody wants to put in the work. They just expect results, and it doesn’t work like that.
My boys are blessed with athletic abilities from both sides.
They get their skill sets and IQ from me and endurance and pure athleticism from their mother as she is one of the most in-shape people I’ve met. She can run for days and goes hard in anything she does. That’s where our kids get their toughness and grit from.
I’m excited to watch not only my children but others, too. This is one of the best football leagues around. Each year we get more talented.
Please come check the kids out this season. You won’t be disappointed!
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.