What’s next for Kofi Cockburn? I’m sure that’s a question a lot of us have right now.
If I had to guess, I would say that he is going to enter the NBA draft this summer. This season he was a first-team All-Big Ten honoree while also being a first-team All-American selection.
While some people might even go as far as calling Cockburn the most dominant player in America, there are still people who are on the fence about his progress as a player and how much he can produce at the NBA level.
I can see why they feel that way because there are still a lot of little things he needs work on, but I don’t feel like he can get any better than he already is if he stays in college. The elite training he will get at the next level is when his game will start to take leaps.
I’m not discrediting his current training at Illinois. I’m just saying when he gets to the league, he will get world-class training by people who have trained hundreds of other pros with similar skill sets so they know exactly what to do with him.
Depending on how he performs in the NCAA tournament — he showed some flashes with 17 points and 13 rebounds in the Illini’s close 54-53 win against Chattanooga on Friday night — could determine where he goes in the draft.
Every team the Illini play against from now on will key on him and try to get him uncomfortable situations. I’m eager to see how he handles it, starting with Sunday’s 11:10 a.m. game against Houston, and if he can make adjustments on the fly like a pro would have to do.
He’s going to have to dominate the game more on the defensive end for this Illini team to make a deep run.
If he does that and continues to do what he does offensively, I believe he can become a first-round pick.
I wish him the best with his career and hope he does amazing things. I’m a fan of Cockburn, and I would love to see him make it because it’s bigger than basketball for him.