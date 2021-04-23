If you had one day to hang out with anyone of your choice, who would it be?
For me, it would be a toss up between Gary Payton and LeBron James. LeBron has been my favorite player and role model since I was 7 years old and I’m 27 now, so that’s 20 years of being a true fan.
I still to this day think he’s the best player to ever play the game, even better than Michael Jordan, but that’s a conversation for another time.
When I was going into my senior year of high school, I got a chance to attend LeBron’s camp and I was around him for a whole weekend. I got to pick his brain a little bit, but things would be a lot different now that I am much older and so is he.
I would ask more questions about real-life situations and the business aspect of things. LeBron is one of the best business-savvy athletes in the world today, so any advice from him would for sure be a win in my book.
On the other hand, Payton has been one of my favorite people since I was a kid. I’ve known who GP was before I’d ever heard about James.
The energy and aura GP had was second to none, and I loved it from an early age. I admired his toughness, his will to win and you could just tell he was an all-around genuine guy and not to mention he’s a bonafide Hall of Famer, as well.
He also has one of the funniest laughs I’ve ever heard and every time I see or hear him laughing I automatically start doing so, as well. I don’t even have to know what’s going on.
These two guys are at the top of my list of people I’d love to meet. Even though I’ve already met LeBron, I was young and a little timid because it was my first time around the guy I’ve idolized since I was a seven-year-old kid. It’d be a lot different now since I’m an adult, I wouldn’t be timid at all.
As for GP, I would just be all ears, soaking up all of the stories he has to offer. He’s played with and against some the biggest names in basketball and held his own against every one of them. He’s the type of guy who keeps it all the way real and doesn’t sugar coat anything, and that’s my type of guy because I’m the same way.
I feel like we would click because we come from similar backgrounds and I’ve looked up to him so long I’ve taken some of his traits and put them in my everyday life.