As you all may know, high school basketball is in serious limbo this winter in the state of Illinois amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker wants the season pushed back until the spring and hundreds of schools have agreed to postpone the season.
Still, there is no guarantee that they will get to play this school year.
That is the scary part. Seniors have put in so much work to prepare for their last go-around and they might not have it. I couldn’t even imagine the feeling.
Some families have even considered moving their children to different states so that they can finish out their high school career, and I can’t say that I blame them.
I know if my child was a senior with his last year at risk and the state next door was having a season, I’d move too. It’s about the kids, and they can’t reach their goals without being able to display their talents.
I understand where Illinois is coming from with postponing the season to an extent, but I do not agree with them. My opinion on it is that they should be able to play if they follow the proper protocols.
Like I said before, this is just my opinion and doesn’t make it correct, but I know I’m not the only one who wants the season to start as close to on time as possible.
For some children, basketball is all they have to do to keep from going down the wrong path. Since we’ve been on restrictions, I’ve watched kids I know lose hope on college due to the fact that they realize athletics is the only way they’re going to get there.
They know they can’t afford to pay tuition, nor do they have the grades to earn a academic scholarship. So to avoid children like this from going down the wrong path, I believe it should be perfectly fine for them to move states to play. Looking at the big picture, a move like this could save a child’s life and keep them off the streets, so I’m all for it. If you have the opportunity to move your child so that they can get a guaranteed season, then I believe you should take it.
We don’t know how it’s going to play out for Illinois since there may not even be a season, so I’d rather be safe than sorry.
Jay Simpson writes for The News-Gazette. His column appears Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. He can be reached at jsimpson@news-gazette.com.